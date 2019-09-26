Webinar: Accelerate Business Outcomes with IT and OT Convergence

Date: Thursday, October 24, 2019

Time: 2:00 p.m. EDT (GMT -4, New York)

Duration: 1 Hour

Event Type: Live Webinar

Cost: Free

Register Today!

Description

To help industrial businesses compete and grow, OT leaders are turning to IoT as a key element of their operational strategy. Solutions must focus on operational effectiveness and security, as well as enabling rapid changes in scale, for businesses to successfully deploy IoT as part of their strategy. IT professionals need to support OT requirements effectively, while ensuring IT solutions are flexible, future-proof, secure and scalable.

As industrial customer demand and competitive pressures change ever more rapidly, more intelligent and flexible IT solutions are needed. Solutions such as intent-based networking use analytics, machine learning, and automation to align the network continuously to changing business needs, which can include application service levels, security policies, regulatory compliance, and operational processes.

Join Alexandra Rehak, Practice Lead-Internet of Things at Ovum and Patty Medberry, Sr. Manager of IoT Product Marketing, Cisco IoT for this 40-minute discussion that’ll also include Q&A.

In this webinar, you’ll learn about:

Key drivers and challenges for industrial and manufacturing firms looking to make effective use of IoT in their operations.

How customer behaviors and employee expectations play a role in IoT and IT/OT success in industry and manufacturing.

The twin challenges of flexibility and security in the context of IoT and networking deployments in an industrial setting.

The need for scalability and longevity in IT solutions, and how Cisco has brought modularity to the IT/OT network partnership that allows expandability over a decade and beyond.

How extending intelligence to the IoT edge can help you with management and visibility that’ll allow you to move faster, innovate, save costs, and adapt to new approaches and requirements.

You’ll also learn how Cisco is extending the enterprise network to support outdoor use cases and helping customers succeed with Cisco IoT and intent-based networking.

Register

Speakers

Alexandra Rehak, Practice Lead, Ovum

Alexandra Rehak is head of Ovum's IoT team, responsible for IoT thought leadership, forecasting and overall research strategy. She focuses on IoT partnership and investment strategies, new technologies, and vertical strategies. Prior to joining Ovum in 2016, Alexandra was an associate partner with STL Partners, and Partner and Head of Research at Analysys Mason. Alexandra is a regular conference chair and speaker at events including the IoT World series, is frequently quoted in press and client articles, and has been a judge for the GSMA GloMo Awards and TechXLR8 Asia awards.

Patty Medberry, Sr. Manager, IoT Product Marketing

Patty Medberry heads Product Marketing for Cisco IoT. She has over 20 years of experience in product management, engineering, and marketing. Her passion is helping organizations leverage technology to reach their full potential.

Technical Details

This webinar will be conducted using a slides-and-audio format. After you complete your registration, you will receive a confirmation email with details for joining the webinar.

How IndustryWeek webinars work

System test (opens in a new window)

Contact us