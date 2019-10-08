Webinar: Accelerate Digital Transformation: Maximize your SAP Investment with Real-Time Enterprise Integration

Date: Wednesday, October 23, 2019

Time: 2:00 p.m. EDT (GMT -4, New York)

Duration: 1 Hour

Event Type: Live Webinar

Cost: Free

Description

SAP is a powerful enterprise tool, particularly as manufacturers focus on digitization, cloud, and IoT projects. But to get the most out of the investment, manufacturers need a new standard for data integration.

In this free webinar, enosix CTO Gerald Schlechter and Head of Product Erik Pilgrim will demonstrate an innovative approach that uses the modern OpenAPI standards of the SAP ERP platform to streamline real-time enterprise integration. This technique can help manufacturers across the industry to fully utilize the proven infrastructure of their SAP software as they transition to the cloud.

In this webinar, you will learn:

About a new standard for integration for ECC and S/4HANA customer How to easily leverage SAP Cloud Platform for ERP integration How to accelerate your cloud application integration in weeks Modern concept strategies for seamless presentation layer integration

Speakers

Gerald Schlechter, CTO and Co-founder, enosix

Gerald Schlechter has more than a decade of experience working with ERP systems, and guiding partners through their SAP implementation, migration, and development projects. Prior to co-founding enosix, Gerald launched CNBS Software, which provides state-of-the-art SAP add-on solutions. With enosix, Gerald refines and sharpens his life-long practice of purposefully disrupting the technology status quo.

Erik Pilgrim, Head of Product, enosix

Erik Pilgrim is a versatile leader with experience developing and delivering enterprise applications that result in value at scale. His background in development helps him solution, architect, and demonstrate disruptive integration technologies for enterprise companies.

Technical Details

This webinar will be conducted using a slides-and-audio format. After you complete your registration, you will receive a confirmation email with details for joining the webinar.

