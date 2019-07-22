Webinar: Achieve Maximum-Level Data Protection in the Cloud: Why Cloud Certifications Matter

Date: Tuesday, September 10, 2019

More and more companies are moving their enterprise systems to the cloud to reap the benefits of client agility, improved collaboration, and simplified processes for software updates. However, the trend towards cloud has happened alongside increasing security threats. Organizations that are considering whether cloud is right for them are left to wonder:

How do cloud vendors develop a strong and robust security program in an ever-changing threat landscape?

How do they stay on top of internal and external threats, product and application risks, business risks, and regulatory and industry compliance requirements?

How can they find a cloud vendor that compliant to assessment and authorization processes (such as FedRAMP and DISA) that ensure proper security is in place?

In this 30-minute webinar, Tom Wollard, PTC’s Principal Engineer for Cloud Security joins Michael Ferguson, PLM Solutions, to discuss how PTC’s FedRAMP-certified & IL5 Cloud provides a comprehensive suite of offerings that allow users to:

Create and collaborate on critical information in a secure and reliable manner

Protect data with proactive monitoring and annual auditing

Utilize secure closed-loop processes for continual improvement

If you are evaluating a Cloud SaaS system, you won’t want to miss this webcast.

Michael Ferguson, Windchill PLM Sales, PTC

Mike Ferguson is responsible for Windchill PLM Sales throughout PTC’s Federal, Aerospace, and Defense industry vertical. He has been with PTC for over 20 years. Prior to joining PTC, Mike worked in the commercial satellite industry for a major PTC customer.

Tom Wollard, DoD / Federal Information Security Manager, PTC Tom is the DoD / Federal Information Security Manager for PTC Cloud. He has been with PTC for 13 years and his primary responsibility is to ensure that PTC maintains the DoD / Federal authorizations required for Cloud Service Providers to process sensitive government data. Tom is a retired USMC aviator and he has a J.D. from Rutgers Law School.

