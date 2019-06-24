Date: Wednesday, July 24, 2019

Time: 11:00 AM Eastern Daylight Time

Event Type: Live Webinar

Duration: 1 Hour

Cost: Free

Description

Manufacturers are beginning to see disruptive forces impact their business models and future growth potential. The status quo is no longer good enough for many manufacturers as they search for new ways to interact with customers and deliver value. The Internet of Things is providing the market with a window into this future. This webinar will look at the challenges, changing trends, drivers, and new business models facing manufacturers regarding the IoT and its impact on delivering customer value.

Key Topics to be Covered:

The trends disrupting the manufacturer

The opportunity of the IoT to create new business models and service offerings

The value of the IoT which goes beyond service

Steps from data capture to insight-driven innovation

Stacy Crook, Research Director, IoT, IDC

Stacy Crook is a Research Director with IDC’s IoT Ecosystem and Trends Research Practice. In this role, she provides coverage of key software trends across the IoT landscape, including the platforms organizations leverage to: manage IoT endpoint devices and connectivity; collect, process, visualize, and analyze IoT data; and integrate IoT data into other applications, systems, and services.

BACKGROUND

Previously, Ms. Crook was an analyst within IDC’s enterprise mobility programs providing coverage of mobile enterprise applications and platforms, mobile device management, mobile security software, mobile operating environments, as well as broader trends in enterprise mobility strategy.

Before joining IDC in 2005, Ms. Crook was a Program Manager for the CIO Executive Council at CIO Magazine.

EDUCATION/INDUSTRY ACCOMPLISHMENTS

BS in Business Administration from Bryant University in Smithfield

MA in Counseling Psychology from Framingham State University

Ms. Crook has been quoted in tech industry publications such as the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, ComputerWorld, ITWorld, BizTech Magazine and others

Aly Pinder Jr., Research Director, Service Innovation & Connected Products, IDC Manufacturing Insights

As Program Director, Service Innovation & Connected Products, Aly Pinder Jr leads IDC research and analysis of the service and customer support market for the manufacturer, which includes topics such as field service, warranty operations, service parts management, and how these service areas impact the overall customer experience. Mr. Pinder Jr. is also responsible for research which aids manufacturers as they evaluate innovative technologies like 3D printing for service operations, augmented and virtual reality in field support, and the use of IoT and advanced analytics for remotely monitoring and managing assets. Mr. Pinder Jr. establishes a roadmap for the manufacturer to better understand how technology can transform service and support functions to drive exceptional customer experiences and customer value, profitable revenue growth, and improved efficiency in the field.

BACKGROUND

Previously, Aly has been an analyst researching the service and customer support market for ten years at The Service Council and the Aberdeen Group. He has established himself as a thought leader for the trends and best practices impacting manufacturers regarding field service, service parts management, and the Internet of Things.

EDUCATION/INDUSTRY ACCOMPLISHMENTS

M.B.A in Supply Chain Management from The D’Amore-McKim School of Business at Northeastern University

B.S. in Business Administration from Pepperdine University

Frequent speaker, presenter, and moderator at industry conferences and end user events.

Jon Kadane, Director Product Marketing – Smart Connected Products, PTC

Jonathan Kadane is Director of Marketing for PTC’s Smart Connected Products segment where he is responsible for helping companies to realize the benefits that come from connecting and listening to the product they sell and service. Jon comes to PTC with over 30 years of experience delivering value to customers and suppliers in a wide variety of roles including product management for industrial computing hardware and software, remote monitoring solutions, production equipment and consumables and electrical equipment. Jon has also served as a plant manager and led new product, business development and M&A activities for multiple global companies. His experience covers the electrical, electronic, chemical, food and beverage, pharmaceutical, medical device and technology industries. Jon is a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School of Finance and Commerce.

Technical Details

This webinar will be conducted using a slides-and-audio format. After you complete your registration, you will receive a confirmation email with details for joining the webinar.

