Webinar: Additive Manufacturing Transformation with Functional Generative Design

Date: Tuesday, October 1, 2019

Time: 2:00 p.m. EDT (GMT -4, New York)

Duration: 1 Hour

Event Type: Live Webinar

Cost: Free

Generative design has picked up steam as more companies invest in “Factory of the Future” and “Industry 4.0” efforts as they see the benefits associated with automation and data exchange in manufacturing technologies. The same benefits and principles are clearly seen for design and simulation in generative design.

Join us as we explore how functional generative design, and in particular cognitive augmented design, are delivering optimal design concepts while respecting functional requirements and specifications. Generative design captures all of the best practices from a previously disjointed process, and reduces the amount of time for engineers to identify new shapes that can maximize their business needs.

Opening our session, Dr. Keith Meintjes from CIMdata will provide us with industry analyst leadership around the state of this space while also sharing insight around how corporate process, culture, and people all play a very important role. He will offer suggestions on how to implement a governance process to enable learning about generative design, and then deploying it with maximum effect.

Following Dr. Meintjes, Rani Richardson from Dassault Systèmes will join us to walk through how Dassault Systèmes is currently tackling the highly complex challenges associated with cognitive augmented design as the industry continues to move past theory into delivering actual parts. Rani will also provide a view on how some of our customers are seeing true business value as they move from a feature mindset to one that is placing functionality at the center of the design process.

To wrap us up, we look forward to a rich Q&A to help further explore challenges that members of the audience might be experiencing.

Dr. Keith Meintjes - Practice Manager, Simulation and Analysis, CIMdata

Dr. Keith Meintjes has over 35 years of experience in the development and application of simulation tools to transform product development. His achievements include novel methods for combustion simulation, patents for engine design, and strategic planning for the world’s largest commercial HPC facility. Dr. Meintjes joined CIMdata when they acquired CPDA, where he was Research Director for CAE and managed CPDA’s Design/Simulation Council. Previously, he spent nearly 30 years at General Motors. At GM Dr. Meintjes was responsible for the engineering requirements for GM’s Global CAE IT infrastructure and was named Senior Technical Fellow. At GM Powertrain he held strategic, planning, and management positions, to embed simulation tools in the powertrain product development process. Earlier, at the GM Research Laboratories, Dr. Meintjes developed thermodynamic and CFD simulation models for engine performance and combustion, and was instrumental in GM’s acquisition of a Cray supercomputer. Dr. Meintjes holds BSc and MSc degrees in Mechanical Engineering, with a specialty in Aeronautics, from the University of the Witwatersrand, and an MA and Ph.D. from Princeton University.

Rani Richardson - Director, CATIA Technical Sales for Light Weight Engineering Dassault Systèmes

Rani Richardson brings technical expertise, and extensive real-life mechanical engineering experience which includes composites, additive manufacturing design, and manufacturing to her position as a Director of CATIA Technical Sales for Light Weight Engineering. In this role, she is responsible for leading all activities related to the CATIA brand for Composites and Light Weight Engineering including Additive Manufacturing in North America. Rani consults with Dassault Systèmes customers, particularly industry-leading aerospace, high tech, industrial equipment and automotive companies, concentrating on implementation, education, demonstrations, and business development for the 3DEXPERIENCE Platform.

