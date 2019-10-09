Webinar: AI and the Revolution of Logistics, Mobility and Manufacturing

Date: Tuesday, November 5, 2019

Description

It’s no secret that artificial intelligence and automation have been a hot topic within every sector of the supply ecosystem. In only a few years, rapidly advancing technologies have transformed virtually every aspect of warehouse and distribution center operations, disrupting long-held functions and practices. These innovations present previously unimaginable potential for the industry at large and the speed at which they continue to develop suggests this is only the beginning. Led by global industry experts, this conversation will explore the many ways today’s latest trends in IIoT, AI and automation continue to revolutionize logistics, mobility and manufacturing.

Discussion will include:

AI’s impact on the supply workforce in the coming 5-10 years and future talent needs

Automation’s role in future mobility processes and the innovations poised to further disrupt the industry

The business impact resulting from increased global spending and supply chain demands of the e-commerce era

The urbanization and population trends redefining delivery expectations

The 45-minute discussion will be followed by a 15-minute audience Q&A. Sign up today to reserve your seat and learn more about how automation is shaping the future of mobility.

Speakers

Akira Shiki, Senior Executive Vice President, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries America, Inc.

Akira Shiki is an industry leading executive in logistics machinery with over three decades of technical and managerial expertise. He currently serves in dual roles as Senior Vice President of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI) and Senior Executive Vice President of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries America, Inc. (MHIA). Mr. Shiki began his career in 1981 as a Forklift Design Engineer for Nissan Motor Company, Ltd. Following his time as General Manager of Engineering for Nissan Forklift Company, Ltd., he accepted his first overseas assignment as Vice President of Product Engineering, delivering a new internal combustion forklift to the U.S. market. From there, he quickly rose to General Manager of Industrial Machinery before being appointed CEO in 2010. Following the merger of Nissan Forklift and TCM, Mr. Shiki went on to become President & CEO of the newly formed UniCarriers Corporation, which sold to MHI in 2016. Since joining MHI, Mr. Shiki has applied his expertise in design, manufacturing, purchasing, and product development to lead MHI Group companies in the Industry & Infrastructure Domain and Shared Services Division.

John Sneddon, VP, Sales & Marketing, Mitsubishi Caterpillar Forklift America Inc.

John Sneddon serves as Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Mitsubishi Caterpillar Forklift America Inc. (MCFA). In this role, Mr. Sneddon is responsible for overseeing the company’s North and South American machine sales and distribution services, strategic marketing efforts and direct-to-customer sales through national accounts and dealer development activities. In his previous roles, Mr. Sneddon was responsible for leading MCFA’s national and dealer sales strategies, and preceding that role he oversaw distribution development and financial performance. Prior to MCFA, Mr. Sneddon held various management and executive positions at Jungheinrich AG in Hamburg, Germany and Jungheinrich Lift Truck Corporation in Richmond, Virginia.

Robyn Boerstling, VP, Infrastructure, Innovation and Human Resources, National Association of Manufacturers

Robyn M. Boerstling serves as the vice president of infrastructure, innovation and human resources policy for the National Association of Manufacturers (NAM). In this role, Ms. Boerstling leads the policy and advocacy work on issues covering transportation, infrastructure, innovation and technology, health care, immigration and workforce. In addition, she works to ensure the manufacturing voice is brought to these legislative and regulatory issues before Congress and the administration. Prior to the NAM, Ms. Boerstling was a presidential appointee, serving as the counselor to the assistant secretary for transportation policy in the Office of the Secretary at the U.S. Department of Transportation. There, she worked in policy development and assisted with day-to-day management of the Office of Transportation Policy and held various positions during the tenure of Secretary Norman Mineta and Secretary Mary Peters.

Moderator

Travis Hessman, Content Director and Editor-in-Chief, IndustryWeek

