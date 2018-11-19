Webinar: Closing the Gaps: Effectively Managing Risk to Improve Business Continuity and Performance

Date: Tuesday, December 11, 2018

Time: 2:00 p.m. EST (GMT -5, New York)

Duration: 1 Hour

Event Type: Live Webinar

Cost: Free

Description

Company executives participating in the 2018 DuPont Sustainable Solutions Global Operational Risk Management Survey have made it clear they want to reduce risks facing their respective organizations. Where they are falling short is executing the elements necessary to actually do so, and the potential consequences could not be higher.

Join DuPont Sustainable Solutions as they share the results of their 2018 Global Operational Risk Survey. The survey, which includes feedback from C-suite executives, vice presidents, directors and managers across a wide variety of industries, brings valuable insights into ways organizations can better protect, extract and create value through operational risk management and productivity improvements.

Speakers

Alfonsius Ariawan, Global Solutions Architect, DuPont Sustainable Solutions



With DuPont since 2001, Alfonsius Ariawan joined DuPont Sustainable Solutions (DSS), Ontario (Canada) in 2009. Alfonsius specializes in Operational Risk Management (ORM) and has provided support to many clients in various industries. He has extensive experience in providing performance management, data collection and analysis support. Alfonsius is a certified Six Sigma Master Black Belt, he also mentored many improvement project teams and has shared his experiences with clients externally. Throughout his career, Alfonsius has had the opportunity to speak at many conferences on a wide-range of topics including ORM, data management and analysis, and process improvement and optimization.

Nicholas Bahr, Global Practice Leader, Operational Risk Management, DuPont Sustainable Solutions

Nicholas Bahr is the Global Practice Leader for Operational Risk Management at DuPont Sustainable Solutions. In this role, he and his global team help clients identify, prioritize and reduce risk throughout their operations. Nicholas over 30 years’ experience and is an internationally recognized thought leader and expert in operational and enterprise risk management, process safety, resiliency, system safety and security. He has experience in business expansion and start-up for global operations, as well as local/regional expansion in Europe, Middle East, South America, North America and Australia.

Prior to joining DuPont, Nicholas was a Principal at Booz Allen Hamilton where he built the Middle East and North Africa risk management and resilience consulting business and recruited the regional team. He worked with clients in the oil and gas, power and water, aerospace, and transport industries to improve the safety, security and continuity of their operations. As a trusted advisor to numerous clients worldwide, Nicholas advises senior executives on how best to manage risks while extracting and creating value out of their businesses. He has designed and managed a variety of risk management systems, conducted safety culture reviews and led and implemented safety and risk transformation programs.

Nicholas began his career as a mechanical engineer designing river dredging equipment, analyzing North Sea drilling platforms and working extensively with NASA (National Aeronautics and Space Administration) leading safety and reliability teams that designed, built, tested and flew satellites and space probes. He is the author of the book System Safety Engineering and Risk Assessment which is used by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) as their aviation system safety model. He is a founding member of International Association for the Advancement of Space Safety and has led U.S. delegations on various standards writing bodies including ISO committees

Nicholas is a graduate of the University of New Mexico with a Bachelor’s Degree in Mechanical Engineering. He received his Master’s Degree in Reliability Engineering, from the University of Maryland. He resides in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

Technical Details

