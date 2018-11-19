Webinar: Critical Steps to Achieving ROI in your IIoT Implementation

Date: Wednesday, December 5, 2018

Time: 2:00 p.m. EST (GMT -5, New York)

Duration: 1 Hour

Event Type: Live Webinar

Cost: Free

Description

With any IIoT undertaking, one burning question is always top of mind – “How soon until we see some ROI?” Each IIoT implementation is as unique as your company is. Costs vary due to scope, complexity and any professional services required prior to launch. There are a few critical steps you need to undertake that are important to any IIoT initiative and setting yourself up for maximum ROI.

Join Dave McCarthy, Chief Evangelist at Bsquare, as he discusses what you need to consider to get the most out of your IIoT implementation including:

Insight in terms of state models

Knowing where you are in your journey to implementation

Identifying your direct and indirect costs and savings

Assessing velocity or value over time

The dangers of too much data

Speaker

Dave McCarthy, Chief Evangelist, Bsquare

Dave McCarthy is a leading authority on industrial IoT and a 20-year veteran of the software industry. Since joining Bsquare in December 2006, he has led several different teams while serving in an ongoing consultative capacity, advising Fortune 1000 customers on strategies for integrating device and sensor data with enterprise systems to improve their businesses through technology. Dave is also responsible for monitoring trends in IoT and regularly speaks on the topic at technology conferences around the globe and as well contributing to IT publications, including Network World and TechTarget. Most recently, he led both product management and product marketing as Senior Director of Products, before stepping into his current role as Chief Evangelist overseeing go-to-market initiatives, market analysis, and product strategy.

