Webinar: The Critical Thinking Process and Tools that Support Root Cause Analysis - RCA

Date: Wednesday, May 29, 2019

Time: 2:00 p.m. EDT (GMT -4, New York)

Duration: 1 Hour

Event Type: Live Webinar

Cost: Free

Description

“If you can't describe what you are doing as a process, you don't know what you're doing.” ― W. Edwards Deming

In this webinar we will review the primary tools used for finding Root Cause, and how to use them effectively to converge on the Root Cause of a problem. We will review the philosophy of the 5 Whys and the Kepner-Tregoe (KT) principles of critical thinking. We will review the most commonly used RCA tools including:

Cause/Incident Mapping

Fishbone or Ishikawa Diagrams

Fault Tree Analysis

The webinar will focus on using best practices to discover the answer to the question, “What did change”. We will demonstrate how to move beyond the philosophy of the 5 whys and to continue investigating until we get past mechanical causes to address systemic and procedural causes that contributed to the choice which started the causal chain. Many iterations of RCA may be necessary to explain a series of true causes before we get to root cause.

Speakers

Michael Curran-Hays

A professional who works closely with his clients to achieve Operational and Service Excellence in regulated industries, Michael provides executive leadership across Kepner-Tregoe’s (KT) full range of services including directing industry-specific, integrated teams on a wide range of projects. Michael began his career with KT in 1998 as a consultant specializing in organizational processes analysis, issue resolution facilitation, project management system implementation and design, and executing critical skills transfer in client organizations. Working across a wide range of industries, his clients include Siemens, Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer, Novartis, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Glaxo SmithKline, Roche, Citi Group, Merrill Lynch, Morgan Stanley, Deutsche Bank, Royal Bank of Scotland, Barclays Capital and various government regulatory agencies such as the FDA and USDA.

John Ager

Master trainer, facilitator, and project manager, John Ager leads teams and individuals through solving problems, and implementing operational improvements to achieve strategic goals. He specializes in improving organizational processes and subsequent change management and has extensive experience in project management, facilitating issue resolution, and transferring critical thinking skills. He has worked with clients in both manufacturing and service industries, often in highly regulated sectors. John’s ability to integrate and communicate essential organizational data is key to his success with projects that enhance compliance, improve product quality, and increase efficiency. His work has resulted in: optimized organizational structures, optimized project portfolios, successful shifts in product mix and customer focus, and alignment of employee activities with organizational priorities.

Technical Details

This webinar will be conducted using a slides-and-audio format. After you complete your registration, you will receive a confirmation email with details for joining the webinar.

