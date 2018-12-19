Webinar: The Differences Between Cloud and Hosted ERP and Why They Matter

Date: Thursday, January 24, 2019

Time: 2:00 p.m. EST (GMT -5, New York)

Duration: 1 Hour

Event Type: Live Webinar

Cost: Free

Register Today!

Description

Cloud ERP systems have gained rapid market acceptance, and many traditional ERP vendors are responding with hosted versions of their on-premises systems. While hosted ERP delivers some benefits, potential buyers should understand how they differ from cloud ERP systems so they can make an informed decision.

Join Frank Scavo of Computer Economics, an independent advisory firm on the strategic and financial management of information technology, as he explores the benefits of both cloud ERP and hosted ERP and concludes with practical recommendations for buyers considering their options.

Attendees will learn:

Why cloud ERP solutions are rapidly gaining market acceptance

The essential differences between cloud ERP and hosted ERP

Factors that may drive the buyer’s decision toward cloud ERP or hosted ERP

Everyone that attends the live webinar on January 24 will receive the Computer Economics Research Report, "The Differences between Cloud and Hosted ERP, and Why They Matter." (retails for $995 on Computer Economics).

Register

Speakers

Frank Scavo, President, Computer Economics



Frank Scavo is the President of Computer Economics, an IT research firm based in Irvine, CA, where he covers the enterprise software industry. In addition to his work as an industry analyst, he has been leading ERP selection projects for clients since 1989. Frank is a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania and a Certified Fellow in Production and Inventory Management (CFPIM) by APICS, the association for supply chain management.

Tom Brennan, CMO, Rootstock

Tom Brennan is Rootstock’s CMO. Tom has 30 years of professional experience in ERP and business software. He has held many executive roles including being at Financial Force where he was the VP of Marketing.

Technical Details

This webinar will be conducted using a slides-and-audio format. After you complete your registration, you will receive a confirmation email with details for joining the webinar.

How IndustryWeek webinars work

System test (opens in a new window)

Contact us