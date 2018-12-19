Menu
Cloud ERP
Webinars

Webinar: The Differences Between Cloud and Hosted ERP and Why They Matter

A January 24 IndustryWeek-hosted webinar, sponsored by Rootstock

Date: Thursday, January 24, 2019
Time: 2:00 p.m. EST (GMT -5, New York)
Duration: 1 Hour
Event Type: Live Webinar
Cost: Free

Description

Cloud ERP systems have gained rapid market acceptance, and many traditional ERP vendors are responding with hosted versions of their on-premises systems. While hosted ERP delivers some benefits, potential buyers should understand how they differ from cloud ERP systems so they can make an informed decision.

Join Frank Scavo of Computer Economics, an independent advisory firm on the strategic and financial management of information technology, as he explores the benefits of both cloud ERP and hosted ERP and concludes with practical recommendations for buyers considering their options.

Attendees will learn:

  • Why cloud ERP solutions are rapidly gaining market acceptance
  • The essential differences between cloud ERP and hosted ERP
  • Factors that may drive the buyer’s decision toward cloud ERP or hosted ERP

Everyone that attends the live webinar on January 24 will receive the Computer Economics Research Report, "The Differences between Cloud and Hosted ERP, and Why They Matter." (retails for $995 on Computer Economics). 

Speakers

Frank Scavo, President, Computer Economics

Frank Scavo is the President of Computer Economics, an IT research firm based in Irvine, CA, where he covers the enterprise software industry. In addition to his work as an industry analyst, he has been leading ERP selection projects for clients since 1989. Frank is a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania and a Certified Fellow in Production and Inventory Management (CFPIM) by APICS, the association for supply chain management.

Tom Brennan, CMO, Rootstock

Tom Brennan is Rootstock’s CMO. Tom has 30 years of professional experience in ERP and business software. He has held many executive roles including being at Financial Force where he was the VP of Marketing. 

