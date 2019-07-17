Webinar: Digital Transformation is Bringing Disruptive Changes to Manufacturing Industry in the Twenty-First Century

Date: Tuesday, August 20, 2019

For the last century manufacturers were competing on price and delivery speed to the market. This competition became difficult as time went by and new products became increasingly more complex. The new era of the Fourth Industrial Revolution is disrupting almost every industry in every country. It brings enormous possibilities to manufacturers in the increase of revenue and capturing new frontiers that were unattainable before.

Manufacturers are now experiencing an undeniable shift from producing just products to “product-as-a-service” models that are capturing new demographics and geographies. Rather than selling products and relying on others to offer services, manufacturers can now offer value-added end-to-end solutions. In conjunction with their distributors and other technology vendors, they are able to customize offerings for individual customers and tremendously increase customer experience and affirm loyalty.

In this webinar you will learn about the benefits of digital transformation and how to:

Generate more revenue

Obtain better margins

Create attractive offers

Elevate “Customer First” experience

Create loyal customers and advocates

Manufacturing companies must begin thinking of themselves as digital-first technology companies. Now is a crucial time for companies within this industry to make decisions reframing technology to customer and employee-centric businesses.

Speakers

Achyut Jajoo, Vice President, Salesforce Manufacturing Industry Strategy

Eric Marotta, Director, Salesforce Industry Marketing

