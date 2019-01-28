Webinar: Do-It-Yourself Integrated Business Planning: How to Save a Failing Process

Date: Thursday, February 28, 2019

Description

“Our CEO is losing patience,” a professional friend told Crystal Lee.

Lee’s friend was leading a do-it-yourself (DIY) implementation of Integrated Business Planning. The implementation had not met expectations, and the program was at risk of failing.

In this webinar, you will learn:

Why it is common for DIY implementations of IBP to fail

A recovery approach that has been used successfully to get DIY implementations back on track.

The steps to take to save a stalled IBP implementation.

The webinar is presented by Oliver Wight Americas. The firm is recognized industry wide for its innovation of Sales and Operations Planning and Integrated Business Planning.

Speaker

Crystal Lee, Principal, Oliver Wight Americas

Crystal Lee is a principal for Oliver Wight Americas. Throughout her career, she has led the implementation of various types of projects – including system implementations, new processes and process improvement, and talent development. While at Cummins, Crystal was responsible for Integrated Business Planning and Planning and Control efforts in the Components business segment, covering 5 global business units across 20 manufacturing sites. Most recently, Crystal was with Adventist Health System as Director of Implementation for their system-wide Talent Development Transformation. Crystal joined Oliver Wight in 2018. She earned a BS degree in Psychology and an MA degree in Industrial Organization Psychology.

