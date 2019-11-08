Webinar: Do People Trust your Demand Plan?

Date: Thursday, December 5, 2019

Time: 2:00 p.m. EST (GMT -5, New York)

Duration: 1 Hour

Event Type: Live Webinar

Cost: Free

Description

In a demand management process a great deal of effort is spent each month assembling, gaining consensus to, and publishing a demand plan. Having a consensus plan is the foundation for effective Integrated Business Planning. All too often, however, companies put in the effort but don’t realize the benefits. It often comes down to an issue of credibility. Leaders make decisions and operate on that which they trust, and if they don’t trust the demand plan, they will most likely adjust, override, or flat-out ignore it.

In this webinar we will explain how to improve the credibility of demand management by measuring the bias of the demand plan and addressing the behaviors that introduce bias into the planning process.

What you will learn:

What is Bias and how does it affect credibility and trust

How to measure and communicate Bias

Drivers of Bias and strategies to eliminate it

Speaker

Timm Reiher, Principal, Oliver Wight Americas

Timm Reiher, an Oliver Wight principal, is an expert in Demand Management, Sales Operations, and Integrated Business Planning; and is a Certified Instructor for the Oliver Wight Demand Management Public Course. With more than 20 years of experience, he has a background in product management, sales and account management, customer service, sales operations, data warehouse systems, and customer relationship management improvement initiatives.

Technical Details

This webinar will be conducted using a slides-and-audio format. After you complete your registration, you will receive a confirmation email with details for joining the webinar.

