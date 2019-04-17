Webinar: Driving Operational Excellence Through Your Frontline

Date: Thursday, June 13, 2019

Time: 2:00 p.m. EDT (GMT -4, New York)

Duration: 1 Hour

Event Type: Live Webinar

Cost: Free

Description

“The manufacturers who will succeed are not the ones who work harder, but the ones whose frontlines can learn faster and work smarter.”

In the smart, connected and digital world where organizations are collecting mountains of information, manufacturing and supply chain leaders are harnessing the power of big data to make strategic decisions that drive their business forward. These data-driven decisions are enabling organizations to transform everything from their products to their processes and production models. But there’s still an enormous opportunity that remains largely untapped: their people.

The reason for this is two-fold: Firstly, traditional training programs don’t engage employees or drive the kind of participation rates needed to impact change. And secondly, they don’t capture the kind of information and insights around frontline knowledge and behaviors required to make informed business decisions. What’s more, these traditional training programs can’t keep up with the pace of digital operations, which means frontline knowledge and skills quickly become irrelevant or obsolete and employees fall behind.

Join Carol Leaman (CEO of Axonify) on Thursday, June 13th from 2 – 3 pm EDT as she discusses how leading manufacturers are adopting a smarter, modern approach to training to drive operational excellence through their people. She will also explore how:

Engaging your frontline with adaptive and personalized training drives improvements in quality, productivity and performance

Microlearning enables you to make data-based training decisions that drive the right behaviors and positively impact business performance

drive the right behaviors Organizations are using microlearning in the real world to drive operational excellence

Speaker

Carol Leaman, CEO, Axonify

Carol Leaman is an award-winning thought leader with an impressive track record of successfully leading tech companies. Not only is she a disruptor in the corporate learning space, but she’s also the brains behind the Axonify Microlearning Platform. Prior to Axonify, Carol was the CEO of PostRank Inc., a social engagement analytics platform she sold to Google. She was also the CEO at several other technology firms, including RSS Solutions and Fakespace Systems.

Carol is a celebrated entrepreneur and trailblazer (Sarah Kirke Award 2010, Waterloo Region Entrepreneur Hall of Fame Intrepid Award 2011 and the Profit500 Award for Canada's Leading Female Entrepreneur 2017) whose articles appear in leading learning, business and technology publications. She also sits on the boards of many organizations and advises a variety of Canadian high-tech firms.

