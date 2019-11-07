Webinar: Easy Access to Engineering Data on the Shop Floor

Date: Tuesday, December 17, 2019

How Steelcase Leveraged ThingWorx Navigate for Downstream Self-Service

Engineers and product designers are finding that up to 20% of their time is spent on searching for data – for both themselves and colleagues from downstream teams – rather than working on productive tasks. This problem is fairly common and one that global office furniture manufacturer, Steelcase, looked to tackle.

In this webcast, Steelcase’s Erica Goosen, Resident Product Engineer, and Jim Kerkstra, Windchill System Administrator, join Kevin Wrenn, Division GM of the PLM Segment, PTC to discuss how they leveraged ThingWorx Navigate to get engineering data into the hands of its production stakeholders without diverting the attention of its product design team. Attendees of this webcast will walk away with:

A better understanding of how and why Steelcase implemented ThingWorx Navigate

A demonstration of Steelcase’s Navigate application

Best practices on how to get started with their own deployment of ThingWorx Navigate

Erica Goosen, Resident Product Engineer, Steelcase



Jim Kerkstra, Windchill System Administrator, Steelcase



Kevin Wrenn, Division GM of PLM Segment, PTC

