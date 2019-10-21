Skip navigation
Webinars

Webinar: Equipment-as-a-Service: The Future of Manufacturing

A November 7 IndustryWeek-hosted webinar, sponsored by relayr

Date: Thursday, November 7, 2019
Time: 2:00 p.m. EST (GMT -5, New York)
Duration: 1 Hour
Event Type: Live Webinar
Cost: Free

Description

Industry 4.0 and the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) promise industrial manufacturers growth, increasing efficiency, and enormous scalability. As the 4th Industrial Revolution blends technology with business to keep industries relevant, manufacturers are pushed to find ways to create new revenue streams and reduce capital expenditures.

Fortunately, there are ways industrial manufacturers can get ahead and remain customer-focused. In the Equipment-as-a-Service (EaaS) model, manufacturers can offer equipment to their customers for a monthly fee - providing end customers predictive costs at continuous high quality.

This free webinar, hosted by relayr Chief Revenue Officer Guneet Bedi and featuring DuraServ Senior Vice President Phillip Dailey, will explore the growing popularity of Equipment-as-a-Service and how it can boost manufacturers’ productivity and profitability in a customer-centric environment.

We’ll explore:

  • Gaining alignment across your organization to shift to an Equipment-as-a-Service model
  • Build new revenue streams with an as-a-Service model
  • Building a clear Equipment-as-a-Service strategy and roadmap
  • Examples of successful Equipment-as-a-Service implementations

Speakers

Guneet Bedi, Chief Revenue Officer, relayr

Phillip Dailey, Senior Vice President, DuraServ

