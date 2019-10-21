Webinar: Equipment-as-a-Service: The Future of Manufacturing

Date: Thursday, November 7, 2019
Time: 2:00 p.m. EST (GMT -5, New York)
Duration: 1 Hour
Event Type: Live Webinar
Cost: Free
Description
Industry 4.0 and the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) promise industrial manufacturers growth, increasing efficiency, and enormous scalability. As the 4th Industrial Revolution blends technology with business to keep industries relevant, manufacturers are pushed to find ways to create new revenue streams and reduce capital expenditures.
Fortunately, there are ways industrial manufacturers can get ahead and remain customer-focused. In the Equipment-as-a-Service (EaaS) model, manufacturers can offer equipment to their customers for a monthly fee - providing end customers predictive costs at continuous high quality.
This free webinar, hosted by relayr Chief Revenue Officer Guneet Bedi and featuring DuraServ Senior Vice President Phillip Dailey, will explore the growing popularity of Equipment-as-a-Service and how it can boost manufacturers’ productivity and profitability in a customer-centric environment.
We’ll explore:
- Gaining alignment across your organization to shift to an Equipment-as-a-Service model
- Build new revenue streams with an as-a-Service model
- Building a clear Equipment-as-a-Service strategy and roadmap
- Examples of successful Equipment-as-a-Service implementations
Speakers
Guneet Bedi, Chief Revenue Officer, relayr
Phillip Dailey, Senior Vice President, DuraServ
Technical Details
This webinar will be conducted using a slides-and-audio format. After you complete your registration, you will receive a confirmation email with details for joining the webinar.
How IndustryWeek webinars work
