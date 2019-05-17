Webinar: Examining Global Talent Trends and Modern Workforce Technologies in Manufacturing - A review with Mercer and Kellogg Company

Date: Wednesday, June 12, 2019

What does the future hold, and are we ready for it? According to Mercer’s 2019 Global Talent Trends Study, nearly three-quarters (73%) of executives predict significant disruption in the next three years, compared to 26% in 2018, and nearly all organizations are taking action to prepare for the future of work.

To remain competitive, manufacturers must stay current with trends and implement new programs and policies to adapt to evolving workforce demands. Offering flexible work options, applying AI in HR strategies, and leveraging automated scheduling technologies are just a few ways manufacturers can stay ahead of the curve.

This webinar will discuss how global talent trends shed light on the expectations of the modern workforce and how manufacturers can utilize technology to support the evolving landscape.

During this webinar, you will:

Learn about key global talent trends from Mercer and changing workforce expectations

Gain insight into how manufacturers can implement new technologies to respond to current trends

Hear from Kellogg Company on how automated scheduling technology has positively impacted plant operations, increased productivity, and employee engagement

Kate Bravery, Senior Analyst, Mercer

Kate Bravery is a Partner and the Global Solutions Leader for Mercer’s Career business. She has more than 20 years of experience in human capital consulting and helping organizations achieve a talent advantage through people. Kate has expertise in people strategy, talent management, assessment/leadership development and HR process design. She has held office and market leadership positions in multiple countries. Prior to her current role, she was the growth market regional practice leader for the talent strategy business.

Kate is a chartered organizational psychologist. She has a Master’s Degree in Occupational Psychology from City University of London in the United Kingdom, and a Master’s Degree in Business Administration from Macquarie Graduate School of Management in Australia. Kate has two young children and lives with her family in the vibrant city of Hong Kong.

Bonnie Runkle, Workforce Management Business Lead, Kellogg Company

Bonnie Runkle has 18 years’ experience in manpower scheduling, attendance tracking, and HR with Kellogg’s. She has a Master’s degree in Information Systems and has worked in workforce management for Kellogg’s since 2008 upgrading and implementing systems across North America. Bonnie was essential in the effort to develop the Kronos Workforce Planner solution as she served on the initial Product Advisory Board and collaborated closely with Kronos Product Management.

Linda Hager, Senior Director of Presales Consulting, Kronos

Linda Hager is Sr. Presales Director at Kronos Incorporated, a global provider of workforce management and human capital management software solutions. Linda has spent more than twenty-five years helping manufacturing organizations optimize the day-to-day moments that impact an employee’s work experience. Her primary focus is analyzing and showcasing how accurately capturing time worked, providing a best-fit schedule, ensuring compliance, and delivering the perfect pay check – all while ensuring the business needs are aligned and capitalized on – build better business outcomes for global manufacturers.

