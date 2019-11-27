Webinar: Factory of the Future – Optimizing the Plant for Industrial Transformation

Date: Tuesday, December 17, 2019

The Factory of the future (FoF) is a key part of every industrial transformation (IX) program. It delivers the systems needed in the factory to support IX technology, process and people. The key starting point for every FoF is data. Indeed, many factories have started that data collection through MOM, SCADA and other key manufacturing software technology. The FoF will deliver the technology to support agility, empowered workers and ever more autonomous factories.

Attendees will learn:

The starting points for your FoF journey

How to build the architecture to support FoF processes

Sources of data and ideas for bringing it all together

How to define and use Edge computing concepts in the integrated world

Some key technologies that you should consider in your FoF journey, including MOM, digital twins, AI and digital Lean

The starting points for FoF operational optimization and its expansion into the supply chain

Speaker

Andrew Hughes, Principal Analyst, LNS Research

Andrew Hughes is a Principal Analyst with LNS Research, where he leads the factory of the future coverage area. He primarily focuses on industrial operations and manufacturing operations management, with collaborative coverage across the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), industrial analytics, the Digital Twin, product lifecycle management, discrete manufacturing, and other industry verticals served by LNS Research. Andrew has more than 30 years’ experience in manufacturing IT, software research, sales, and management across a broad spectrum of manufacturing industries. Andrew has led teams and initiatives across prominent companies like Aspen Technology, Philips Electronics, Honeywell and GEC Marconi. Hughes holds a BSc honours degree in Computer Science from York University.

LNS Research provides research and advisory services to guide companies through Industrial Transformation. Our research focuses on how digital technology drives transformation across the value chain and offers insights into the people, processes, and technologies required for achieving Operational Excellence. Our team of research analysts work with industrial companies to help them eliminate worries around alignment, time, cost and risk in Industrial Transformation. We apply proven methodologies to drive IT-OT convergence and disciplinary business leaders to achieve goals and time-to-value, quickly and confidently. Learn more at www.lnsresearch.com/blog.

