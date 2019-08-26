Webinar: Find Your Untapped Opportunities, Consistently Hit Your KPIs and Achieve Your Goals

Date: This webinar is available on-demand.

Your strategy for digital transformation is evolving to meet today’s challenges, including tougher production requirements, disconnected software solutions and loss of expertise across your enterprise. The solution is not always clear.

Introducing Honeywell Forge for Industrial; an Enterprise Performance Management solution that uses advanced analytics to elevate visualization and help you make the best decisions. It breaks down data barriers to enable the integration of process and asset data. Now intelligent recommendations and their economic impact are right at your fingertips.

It’s smart: it combines the domain expertise of your users and Honeywell with the ability to capture new information and learn. Now you can cultivate subject matter expertise across the enterprise.

Join us and explore how you can:

Take your analytics to the next level by integrating digital twins

Benchmark your performance by integrating your process and asset data and analytics

Create consistent outcomes by increasing subject matter expertise and connecting your workers

Make better decisions by visualizing the economic impact of your opportunities

Together, the all-in-one solution of Honeywell Forge can help you find your untapped opportunities to sustain peak performance.

Elinor Price, Marketing Leader, Honeywell Forge for Industrial

Elinor Price is the leader of the Honeywell Connected Plant Product Marketing & Marcom team. Elinor joined Honeywell in 2017 and has over 30 years of experience in the process and software industries. She has worked in a variety of roles spanning operations, supply chain, technical sales and marketing with global customers across all segments of the process industries focused on leveraging technology to optimize and improve business processes. Elinor has a Bachelor’s degree in Chemical Engineering from Kansas State University.

This webinar will be conducted using a slides-and-audio format. After you complete your registration, you will receive a confirmation email with details for joining the webinar.

