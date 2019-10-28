Webinar: The Future of Manufacturing: Transformational Technology & Your Workforce

Date: Wednesday, December 11, 2019

Time: 2:00 p.m. EST (GMT -5, New York)

Duration: 1 Hour

Event Type: Live Webinar

Cost: Free

Register Today!

Description

Manufacturers are implementing new technologies such as artificial intelligence, advanced automation, and data analytics to transform their operations now and for the future. While these technologies drive increased operational efficiencies and overall productivity, they also impact the workforce by providing the opportunity for upskilling and helping to attract new talent.

This webinar will explore how advanced technologies are transforming the manufacturing industry and the workforce.

During this webinar, you will:

Learn from the Manufacturers Alliance for Productivity and Innovation why manufacturers need to be building digital strategies for the future

Gain insight from The Information Technology & Innovation Foundation on how technology is transforming the industry

Understand how digital transformation is changing the future of work for the manufacturing workforce

Register

Speakers

Stephen Gold, CEO and President, Manufacturers Alliance for Productivity and Innovation (MAPI)

Stephen Ezell, Vice President, Information Technology and Innovation Foundation (ITIF)

Kylene Zenk, Director of Manufacturing Practice, Kronos

Technical Details

This webinar will be conducted using a slides-and-audio format. After you complete your registration, you will receive a confirmation email with details for joining the webinar.

How IndustryWeek webinars work

System test (opens in a new window)

Contact us