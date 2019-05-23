Webinar: Going from Zero Prospects to 500,000 in 60 Minutes

Date: Thursday, June 20, 2019

Time: 2:00 p.m. EDT (GMT -4, New York)

Duration: 1 Hour

Event Type: Live Webinar

Cost: Free

Register Today!

Description

Marketing a soy-based product? We have more than half a million people who want to be your customer.

They are more than 500,000 strong. They want to support their industry. They want to support your company. The American soybean farmer has a history of purchasing products that use their product. They want to leverage their purchasing power to create a healthier market for soy — and now you can learn how to better reach them.

The United Soybean Board will host a webinar June 20, 2019 at 2 p.m. ET on how to market to farmers. Attend, and you’ll receive insights from exhaustive research designed to market to this otherwise untapped audience. Some webinar attendees will even be able to participate in a media partnership with the United Soybean Board to promote their products directly to this audience. The opportunity is yours for the taking. The growth could be substantial. And the requirement is only your time.

Don't miss out. Sign up today.

Register

Speakers

Chris Krull, Ag/Rural Market Liaison

Chris has nearly seven years of experience working on USB communications and currently manages business-to-business integrated marketing efforts focused on driving adoption of soy ingredients in industrial products. In addition to agricultural communications, Chris brings experience in brand management, inbound and content marketing within the higher education industry. Chris has a bachelor’s degree in marketing and economics from the University of Missouri-Columbia and a master’s degree in strategic communication from Saint Louis University.

Erin Sullentrup, Farmer of Data & Insights

Erin creates brand and communications strategies for the United Soybean Board, while executing research to derive audience insights and ultimately reporting on a project’s success. Her strategy experience spans industries and includes five years of agricultural communications. Erin earned her bachelor’s degree in business with a concentration in marketing from Truman State University.

Laura Wolf, Ag/Rural Tactician, Social Media Enthusiast

Laura has four years’ experience working on USB communications. She grew up on a mid-Missouri row crop farm, where her father still grows corn, soybeans and wheat and serves on the Missouri Soybean Association board. Laura leads farmer outreach for high oleic and Take Action, manages USB’s farmer-facing social media presence and contributes to content on everything from technology to interesterified oils. She holds a bachelor’s degree in agricultural communications from Missouri State University.

Technical Details

This webinar will be conducted using a slides-and-audio format. After you complete your registration, you will receive a confirmation email with details for joining the webinar.

