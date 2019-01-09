Webinar: How Augmented Reality Can Help You Overcome Today’s Service Challenges

Date: Thursday, February 14, 2019

Time: 11:00 AM Eastern Standard Time

Duration: 1 Hour

Event Type: Live Webinar

Cost: Free

Description

For today’s industrial enterprises, the disruption caused by a highly competitive global market, greater product complexity, and the growing shortage of highly skilled workers can severely impact service quality and customer satisfaction.

In this webcast, Mike Campbell, Executive VP of Augmented Reality Products at PTC, will discuss how best-in-class service organizations are leveraging augmented reality to optimize and enhance their operations and provide differentiated service offerings including real-time IoT data and predictive analytics.

You will learn how AR can help your service organization to:

Improve service effectiveness and lower service costs

Speed up troubleshooting and boost first-time fix rates

Reduce the time and cost of onboarding new employees

Dramatically improve customer satisfaction

Speakers

Michael M. Campbell, EVP, Augmented Reality Products, PTC

Michael (Mike) Campbell is Executive Vice President of Augmented Reality Products at PTC. In this role Mr. Campbell leads the Vuforia business and is responsible for driving the product and technology strategy of PTC’s leading platform for the development of augmented reality applications.

Mr. Campbell most recently served as the Executive Vice President, ThingWorx Platform. In this role, he lead Product Strategy and Product Management for the ThingWorx Industrial IoT Platform, including Industrial Connectivity, Analytics, Application Enablement, Utilities and the Human/Platform Interface (ranging from desktop to mobile to Augmented Reality experiences).

Mr. Campbell joined PTC in 1995. During his career at PTC Mr. Campbell has held multiple leadership positions managing product development, product strategies and entire software businesses. As Executive Vice President, Vuforia Studio he was responsible for the overall business strategy, and delivery of capabilities that democratize Augmented Reality in the Industrial Enterprise, by allowing enterprise content creators and IoT Solution builders to quickly and easily create augmented reality experiences. As Executive Vice President and General Manager of PTC’s CAD Segment Mr. Campbell provided organizational leadership and financial management of PTC’s CAD market segment including market analysis, solution definition, solution marketing, and strategic business and customer development activities.

Mr. Campbell has spoken at various IoT, product development and manufacturing industry events on topics such as Augmented Reality (AR), AR experiences in Industrial Enterprise, innovative product design, mechanical design and CAD/CAM software development.

Mr. Campbell attended Boston University where he earned a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering. He remains active in the Boston University community and serves as an Industry Advisor to the College of Engineering’s Engineering Product Innovation Center (EPIC).

Technical Details

This webinar will be conducted using a slides-and-audio format. After you complete your registration, you will receive a confirmation email with details for joining the webinar.

