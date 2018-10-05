Menu
Webinars

Webinar: How Colfax is Driving Industrial Innovation to Deliver More Value to Customers

An October 31 IndustryWeek-hosted webinar, sponsored by PTC

Date: Wednesday, October 31, 2018
Time: 11:00 a.m. EDT (GMT -4, New York)
Duration: 1 Hour
Event Type: Live Webinar
Cost: Free

Description

The Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) is transforming manufacturing, but IIoT implementations are challenging for even the most resourceful of companies.

In this live webinar, learn how Colfax overcame these challenges to install a foundational IoT infrastructure that is transforming the way they service and support products across multiple businesses. Hear about the company’s digital transformation process and how an integrated solution of PTC ThingWorx and Microsoft Azure is helping to future-proof operations and deliver more value by:

  • Enabling customers to easily be alerted to a product’s deviations from the norm that might result in a potential machine failure
  • Building and delivering cutting-edge products—and retrofitting previous versions—to enhance functionality with powerful new capabilities
  • Preventing the challenges and costs associated with unplanned downtime

Speakers

  Colin Masson, Global Industry Marketing Director, Manufacturing, Microsoft

Colin has over 25 years of experience evaluating, implementing and selling manufacturing, enterprise and supply chain software.

  Ryan Cahalane, Vice President, Digital Growth, Colfax Corporation

Ryan Cahalane is currently Vice President Digital Growth at Colfax Corporation, where he holds corporate-wide responsible for digital transformation, including IoT strategy, development of new digitally-enabled product and service offerings, customer experience and partner strategy.

  Kevin Foster, Senior Director of Product Marketing, ThingWorx


Kevin Foster is Senior Director of Product Marketing for ThingWorx responsible for the messaging and marketing strategy for the world's leading Industrial Internet of Things platform.

 

 

