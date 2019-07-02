Webinar: How IIoT Enables Real-Time Visibility & Actionable Insights in Manufacturing

Date: Wednesday, August 07, 2019
Industrial IoT has the power to transform visibility in operations by breaking down IT and OT silos and delivering information in real-time with role-based applications. Whether it’s for an operator, maintenance team, controls engineer, or plant manager, better visibility empowers everyone to see information in real-time, make data-driven decisions, and innovate on new processes and efficiencies across equipment, lines, or facilities – from anywhere in the enterprise. IIoT enabled visibility and intelligence creates meaningful value to help drive the outcomes manufacturers need to stay competitive.
Join Howard Heppelmann, VP & GM of Connected Solutions, PTC, and Bob Murphy, SVP Connected Enterprise Consulting, Rockwell Automation, to hear firsthand why it pays to create real-time visibility in manufacturing and learn more about how Rockwell Automation has created real-time visibility in their operations. You’ll learn about:
- How IIoT can lower costs, increase operational performance, and improve product quality
- Real-time visibility use cases enabled by industrial IoT, including: production monitoring, asset performance monitoring, workforce monitoring, and KPIs
- Best practices for implementing Industrial IoT, including the importance of partners
- Case studies from manufacturers across a variety of industries
Speakers:
Howard Hppelmann, Divisional Vice President and General Manager, Connected Operations Solutions, PTC
Howard Heppelmann is Vice President and General Manager of PTC’s Connected Solutions business segment. In this role he is responsible for bringing to market solutions that harness today’s most disruptive technologies into a continuous digital thread that enables industrial companies to improve operational efficiency, differentiate products and service offerings and transform business models.
Experience
Mr. Heppelmann most recently served as Vice President and General Manager, Connected Operations Solutions. In this role he was responsible for bringing to market solutions to help manufacturing leaders improve efficiency, agility, quality and workforce safety in discrete manufacturing, oil & gas and process manufacturing market segments. Mr. Heppelmann’s previous roles at PTC include General Manager, Connected Product Management and General Manager, Service Lifecycle Management.
Mr. Heppelmann has worked in the manufacturing industry since 1990 and has extensive experience working with businesses to apply Industrie 4.0, Smart Connected Operations and Smart Connected Product technologies and process innovation in order to transform how industrial companies design, manufacture, sell, operate and deliver service in a today’s Internet of Things (IoT) powered world.
Mr. Heppelmann is a regular participant at industry seminars where he has presented on important topics such as Industrie 4.0, Service Lifecycle Management (SLM), Smart, connected Products and Product Lifecycle Management (PLM), and product development best practices in both discrete manufacturing and retail. He has been published and quoted in the Wall Street Journal, Forbes and numerous other business and trade publications.
Education
Mr. Heppelmann attended Macalester College in St. Paul Minnesota, where he earned degrees in Economics and International Studies.
Bob Murphy, Senior Vice President, Connected Enterprise Consulting, Rockwell Automation
Bob Murphy is senior vice president, Connected Enterprise Consulting at Rockwell Automation. This organization, through proven capabilities and expertise and working closely with many functions across the company, helps us focus our enterprise efforts to partner with customers at the executive level to consult and guide them in their aspirations to become a Connected Enterprise. Prior to this role, Murphy was responsible for overseeing the company’s Global Supply Chain, Quality & Continuous Improvement, Engineering Services and Manufacturing Operations.
Bob holds an associate of science degree in Electronics Engineering Technology from Stark State College in North Canton, Ohio.
