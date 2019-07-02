Webinar: How IIoT Enables Real-Time Visibility & Actionable Insights in Manufacturing

Date: Wednesday, August 07, 2019

Time: 2:00 p.m. EDT (GMT -4, New York)

Event Type: Live Webinar

Duration: 1 Hour

Cost: Free

Industrial IoT has the power to transform visibility in operations by breaking down IT and OT silos and delivering information in real-time with role-based applications. Whether it’s for an operator, maintenance team, controls engineer, or plant manager, better visibility empowers everyone to see information in real-time, make data-driven decisions, and innovate on new processes and efficiencies across equipment, lines, or facilities – from anywhere in the enterprise. IIoT enabled visibility and intelligence creates meaningful value to help drive the outcomes manufacturers need to stay competitive.

Join Howard Heppelmann, VP & GM of Connected Solutions, PTC, and Bob Murphy, SVP Connected Enterprise Consulting, Rockwell Automation, to hear firsthand why it pays to create real-time visibility in manufacturing and learn more about how Rockwell Automation has created real-time visibility in their operations. You’ll learn about:

How IIoT can lower costs, increase operational performance, and improve product quality Real-time visibility use cases enabled by industrial IoT, including: production monitoring, asset performance monitoring, workforce monitoring, and KPIs Best practices for implementing Industrial IoT, including the importance of partners Case studies from manufacturers across a variety of industries

Howard Hppelmann, Divisional Vice President and General Manager, Connected Operations Solutions, PTC