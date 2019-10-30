Skip navigation
Webinar: Immersive On-the-Job Training: How to Optimize your Workforce with Augmented Reality

A December 4th IndustryWeek-hosted webinar, sponsored by PTC

Date: Wednesday, December 04, 2019
Time: 11:00 AM EST
Duration: 1 Hour
Evnet Type: Live Webinar
Description

Manufacturers are facing a talent crisis: Experienced workers are retiring and finding skilled labor is more difficult than ever, while at the same time operations are expanding globally and products are becoming increasingly customized. Worse still, traditional methods for training and upskilling workers are falling far short. We need new tools, new technologies and new strategies to overcome these challenges. 

In this live IndustryWeek webcast – which features PTC and [insert customer name] – we will explore why manufacturers are turning to industrial augmented reality as a solution to their workforce woes and examine some of the most effective AR training techniques. Register now to learn how immersive on-the-job training and digital work instructions are helping manufacturers improve key metrics, including:

  • Workforce productivity & efficiency
  • Downtime & waste
  • Operational costs

Speaker

TerranceStorm_90.jpg
Terrance Strom, VP Augmented Reality Market Strategy, PTC

