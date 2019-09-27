Skip navigation
Webinars

Webinar: Improve Operational Efficiency with a Digital Factory

An October 29 IndustryWeek-hosted webinar, sponsored by Autodesk

Date: Tuesday, October 29, 2019
Time: 2:00 p.m. EDT (GMT -4, New York)
Duration: 1 Hour
Event Type: Live Webinar
Cost: Free

Description

A universal truth about manufacturing is that production is in a constant state of change. Whether changes are incremental improvements or launching new products, they often cause significant problems for manufacturers.

In fact, over 42% of companies report experiencing cost overruns and overtime as a result of change.

In this webinar, we'll discuss why the ability to adapt quickly is critical for long-term business growth. Learn how to tackle your most pervasive change-related challenges with tools purpose-built for factory planning. Topics include:

  • Planning and designing a more efficient factory
  • Make better decisions during construction and installation
  • Operate efficiently while managing change and risk

Speaker

Byrne90.jpgJim Byrne, Product Marketing Manager, Design & Manufacturing

Jim Byrne joined Autodesk in 2013. He is responsible for product marketing for Autodesk design and manufacturing software. Jim is dedicated to the success of our customers who use our technology to design, validate, and manage their intellectual property. He has over 20 years of experience demonstrating and implementing software solutions.

TAGS: Digital Tools Innovation Technology and IIoT Process Improvement
