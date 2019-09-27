Webinar: Improve Operational Efficiency with a Digital Factory

Date: Tuesday, October 29, 2019

Time: 2:00 p.m. EDT (GMT -4, New York)

Duration: 1 Hour

Event Type: Live Webinar

Cost: Free

Register Today!

Description

A universal truth about manufacturing is that production is in a constant state of change. Whether changes are incremental improvements or launching new products, they often cause significant problems for manufacturers.

In fact, over 42% of companies report experiencing cost overruns and overtime as a result of change.

In this webinar, we'll discuss why the ability to adapt quickly is critical for long-term business growth. Learn how to tackle your most pervasive change-related challenges with tools purpose-built for factory planning. Topics include:

Planning and designing a more efficient factory

Make better decisions during construction and installation

Operate efficiently while managing change and risk

Register

Speaker

Jim Byrne, Product Marketing Manager, Design & Manufacturing

Jim Byrne joined Autodesk in 2013. He is responsible for product marketing for Autodesk design and manufacturing software. Jim is dedicated to the success of our customers who use our technology to design, validate, and manage their intellectual property. He has over 20 years of experience demonstrating and implementing software solutions.

Technical Details

This webinar will be conducted using a slides-and-audio format. After you complete your registration, you will receive a confirmation email with details for joining the webinar.

How IndustryWeek webinars work

System test (opens in a new window)

Contact us