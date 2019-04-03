Webinar: Industrial Transformation Readiness: Success Lessons from Real-World Leaders

Date: Wednesday, April 24, 2019

45% of industrial organizations are already engaged in Industrial Transformation, and the leaders are citing “dramatic results.”

Companies are going beyond standard practices in Continuous Improvement (CI) as they seek step change improvement in their industrial operations. Join our webcast “Industrial Transformation Readiness: Success Lessons from Real-World Leaders” to identify the best practices and life lessons for a successful Industrial Transformation (IX) program.

The webinar is based on a global survey by LNS seeking to understand why the outcomes of IX program vary so widely. There’s a clear distinction between how the Industrial Transformation Leaders (IX Leaders) define and execute IX programs and the rest of the market, the Followers. Among the many differences, IX Leaders are 41% more likely to focus on business and 60% less likely to make “evaluating/testing IIoT and other technologies” a core strategy.

What you will learn:

What IX Leaders are doing differently to achieve transformative outcomes

How Industrial Transformation drives Digital Transformation

The global state of IX programs

Which organization structures and budget constraints emerge among IX programs

What technology choices IX leaders make

Why legacy Operational Technology (OT) and business systems impact IX programs

Five best practices for a successful IX program

Tom Comstock, Principal Analyst, LNS Research

Tom Comstock is a Principal Analyst with LNS Research. In this role, he conducts research on a broad range of topics including Industrial Transformation Readiness, the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), and manufacturing operations management (MOM), with collaborative coverage across and asset performance management (APM), industrial analytics, and the factory of the future. Prior to LNS, Tom was the Executive Vice President Marketing, Product and Strategy at Apriso Corporation, where he redefined the company’s strategy, product roadmap, and positioning to capture market leadership, all with a strong ROI focus. Tom has more than 35 years of experience in industrial and manufacturing software, marketing and product management with proven results in building executable strategies to grow revenues and profits. His other roles have included CMO at Edison Energy, VP Global Marketing at Schneider Electric, Vice President of Strategy and Digital Production Marketing with DELMIA, a division of Dassault Systèmes, VP Product Marketing at Brooks Automation, VP Marketing at Sequencia Corporation and Palette Systems, and Director of Product Marketing at Consolidated Micrographics. Tom holds an MBA from Pepperdine University and earned a BA in Political Science from UC Berkeley.

