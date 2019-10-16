Webinar: Industrialize Your Data to Deliver Industry 4.0

Date: Thursday, November 14, 2019

Time: 2:00 p.m. EST (GMT -5, New York)

Duration: 1 Hour

Event Type: Live Webinar

Cost: Free

Register Today!

Description

Data is perhaps the most critical asset to deliver on the sweeping changes Industry 4.0 promises. And yet data isn’t often the foremost topic in the Industry 4.0 conversations even though getting the value from data requires strategy, innovation and even cultural change.

This webinar will look at the current industrial landscape and its approach to data. From the strategic value of data to the practical, hands on lessons that leading organizations like Boeing, Eaton and Chevron are learning.

Many traditional data approaches fall far short of being able to manage the complexity of industrial data and can actually hinder making that data securely and operationally available.

These organizations are “Industrializing Their Data” - investing in data as an asset that is as critical as their people, processes and materials - and their projects are creating efficiency, improving quality and safety, and enabling workers today while building a foundation of data across their organizations.

Join this session to learn:

How data is of strategic value for Industry 4.0

What investments need to be made to deliver the value of data

How you can Industrialize your data and join the leaders delivering on the vision of Industry 4.0

Register

Speakers

John F. Carrier, Senior Lecturer of System Dynamics. MIT Sloan School of Management.

John Carrier instructs senior managers on improving manufacturing and business processes and serves as an on-site coach in support of projects. His research focuses on strategic marketing and new business development in high technology, specialty chemicals, and service segments. Carrier has more than 15 years of experience in a variety of corporate, entrepreneurial, and consulting environments. Since 2006, he has worked with Arsenal Capital Partners as director of Six Sigma, where he is responsible for increasing portfolio company valuation by adapting and applying Six Sigma techniques to midsize companies. Carrier also handles due diligence, post-merger integrations, and financial analysis and improvement. Prior to joining Arsenal Capital Partners, he was employed by Grace Construction Products; Bain & Company, Inc.; and SuperCool LLC. Carrier holds a BS in chemical engineering from the University of Michigan, a PhD in chemical engineering from MIT, and an MBA from Harvard Business School.

Matt Turner, Chief Strategy Officer, Media and Manufacturing

Matt Turner is the CSO, Media and Manufacturing at MarkLogic where he develops strategy and solutions for the media, entertainment and manufacturing markets. Matt works with customers and prospects to develop MarkLogic enterprise NoSQL operational data hubs that enable them to get the most of their data and deliver their products to the fans, audiences and customers that love them. Before joining MarkLogic, Matt was at Sony Music and PC World developing innovative information and content delivery applications.

Technical Details

This webinar will be conducted using a slides-and-audio format. After you complete your registration, you will receive a confirmation email with details for joining the webinar.

How IndustryWeek webinars work

System test (opens in a new window)

Contact us