Webinar: Industry 4.0 – Believe the Hype

In 2018, OSHA reported 5,147 work-related deaths in the United States. In 2017, a study by Zappix, Inc., indicated slow customer service as the contributing factor in a $75B revenue loss. Energy.gov states that 30% of energy used in average commercial buildings is wasted.

These seemingly disparate data points have one thing in common: all are among the most common industry-wide business problems organizations seek to solve. Expertise and technology are available today to help companies move forward. The digital era is here. But where to begin?

In this webinar, you will hear about Hitachi and Oracle’s joint approach to the Internet of Things (IoT) - asset monitoring, production monitoring, connected worker and optimized factory. Hear how to identify a use case, which is the cornerstone of any successful IoT initiative, learn the questions to ask about capturing data, see examples of customer successes, watch a solution demo and share in a Q&A with our panel of experts.

Every company is impacted by the digital age. In the past 15 years, 52% of Fortune 500 companies have disappeared from the list. And it is estimated that 40% of all business will fail in the next 10 years due to digital disruption. Let’s talk about how you begin or proceed along your path to solving business problems with IoT.

Ellen Dowd, Keynote Speaker, Senior Vice President, Solutions – Hitachi Social Innovation Business Unit

Ellen Dowd is the Senior Vice President of Solutions for Hitachi’s Social Innovation Business. Whether focused on global sustainability issues around water and energy management or urban mobility challenges facing the world’s most dense populations, Ellen’s focus remains on sustaining Hitachi’s culture of innovation and commitment to making the world a better place—all while breaking into new digital markets. Ellen has 20+ years of experience in consulting, primarily focused on helping clients drive results and change their business models through the adoption of innovative technologies. Ellen has advised C-level executives at more than 40 companies on the Global 2000 and has a track record of defining and executing successful strategies for using emerging technologies to deliver meaningful business outcomes. She has been recognized by the industry in a number of ways, including being named one of Dallas’ Top 25 Women in Technology by the Dallas Business Journal, and the Best Woman Sales Director in the US by WISA. Through these recognitions—as well as through numerous speaking engagements throughout her career—Ellen has established herself as a passionate and successful business leader in the technology field.

Jai Suri, Thought Leadership Speaker, Senior Director, Product Management, IoT Cloud - Oracle

Jai is Senior Director of Product Management, responsible for product strategy and technical roadmap of the Internet of Things (IoT) Cloud offerings from Oracle. Jai leads definition of vision and product strategy for IoT at Oracle leveraging cloud and predictive analytics solutions with the goal of making IoT easy for achieving business outcomes. He is a digital transformation strategy expert with a focus on application of emerging technologies (IoT, Data Analytics, Machine Learning, Mobile) to modernize enterprise application environments such as ERP, Supply chain and CX. He has over 18 years of experience in various roles including product management, engineering management, technology leadership and software development for enterprise markets. In 2016, Business Insider recognized Jai as one of 26 rock-star engineers changing the company. Jai holds a Master of Software Management degree from Carnegie Mellon University and a Bachelor of Engineering degree in Instrumentation and Process Control from University of Pune.

Viktor Sahakian, Thought Leadership Speaker, Vice President, Oracle Technology – Hitachi Consulting

Viktor Sahakian leads Hitachi Consulting's Oracle technology practice and has over 25 years of consulting experience with applications development, implementations and systems architecture. He has directed and provided project management and technical leadership on multiple global implementations and transformational projects. He has in-depth knowledge of Oracle E-Business Suite and Oracle database architecture, installation and configuration. His current focus areas are cloud based SaaS, PaaS and IaaS transformations.

Gloria Kunik, Host & Moderator, Leader, Americas Alliances & Channels

Gloria is Leader of the Americas Oracle Alliance for Hitachi Consulting. In this role, she has responsibility to expand and enhance the Hitachi/Oracle partnership by positioning new solutions and strategic go-to-market synergies, including those for IoT and other emerging technologies. Her 20-year background with the Oracle ecosystem includes delivery leadership, delivery and business consulting, sales and sales enablement and alliances. Prior to joining Hitachi, Gloria held several positions in the Oracle technology consulting industry, including implementation consulting, delivery leadership, solution leadership, industry expertise and sales.

This webinar will be conducted using a slides-and-audio format. After you complete your registration, you will receive a confirmation email with details for joining the webinar.

