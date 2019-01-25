Webinar: Introducing ISO 45001—And What it Means for You

Date: Tuesday, February 19, 2019

Time: 2:00 p.m. EST (GMT -5, New York)

Duration: 1 Hour

Event Type: Live Webinar

Cost: Free

Description

There’s a lot of buzz around ISO 45001, the first global standard for occupational health and safety. With that buzz comes a lot of questions.

And we have answers.

Join Ryan Hellman (President and CEO of Hellman & Associates) and Carol Leaman (CEO of Axonify) on Tuesday, February 19 at 2pm EST as they explore this new standard, including key requirements, business implications, and the opportunities it presents for you to continuously improve workplace safety.

This informative webinar will provide insight into:

The basics of ISO 45001

Where and how training and competence are connected to ISO 45001

How microlearning can remove key barriers to the adoption of/transition to the standard

Real-world examples of how industry leaders are using microlearning to create a proactive culture of safety that supports continuous improvement

Speakers

Carol Leaman, CEO, Axonify

Carol Leaman (BA, MAcc, FCPA) is an award-winning thought leader with an impressive track record of successfully leading tech companies. Not only is she a disruptor in the corporate learning space, but she’s also the brains behind the Axonify Microlearning Platform. Prior to Axonify, Carol was the CEO of PostRank Inc., a social engagement analytics platform she sold to Google. She was also the CEO at several other technology firms, including RSS Solutions and Fakespace Systems.

Carol is a celebrated entrepreneur and trailblazer (Sarah Kirke Award 2010, Waterloo Region Entrepreneur Hall of Fame Intrepid Award 2011 and the Profit500 Award for Canada's Leading Female Entrepreneur 2017) whose articles appear in leading learning, business and technology publications. She also sits on the boards of many organizations and advises a variety of Canadian high-tech firms.

Ryan Hellman, President and CEO, Hellman & Associates

Ryan Hellman is founder and President of Hellman & Associates, Inc. Ryan has more than 28 years of environmental health and safety (EHS) experience; including the past 20 years spent providing outsourced services and compliance leadership to H&A clients in construction, manufacturing and service-based organizations ranging from start-ups to Fortune 500 companies.

Ryan has experience in the development and management of world class EHS management systems, exceeding expectations of OSHA Voluntary Protection Program (VPP), ISO 18001 and 14001 international management systems. H&A remain one of only three consultation companies in the U.S. to achieve the OSHA VPP Star recognition for a mobile workforce; and thereby extend their knowledge of EHS management to their clients by leading as an example. Ryan, through his organization, has assisted companies decrease injury and illness rates by as much as 50%, achieving levels at, or below, the industry average in as few as nine months and driving measurable change through safety-culture change and enhancement.

