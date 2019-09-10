Webinar: Key Trends in Digital Manufacturing You Need to Know About

Date: Tuesday, October 8, 2019

Time: 2:00 p.m. EDT (GMT -4, New York)

Duration: 1 Hour

Event Type: Live Webinar

Cost: Free

Register Today!

Description

Whatever industry you’re in, it’s impossible to avoid Industry 4.0 and the barrage of buzzwords that accompany it. Digital Twins, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, predictive maintenance, and cybersecurity – there are enough new tools and technologies coming onto the market to make a manufacturer’s head spin. But whilst these technologies are new to many manufacturers, the market is moving quickly, and there are already plenty of leading industrial companies that are seeing the benefits of their digital transformation activities at sustained speed and scale.

GE Digital Director of Product Management, Joe Gerstl and GrayMatter Co-founder & Vice President of Manufacturing, Carson Drake will help you cut through the noise and discuss the key breakthroughs and trends in digital manufacturing. One of these notable trends is the shift of viewing manufacturers as technology companies.

By joining this webinar you’ll learn how leading manufacturers have embraced technologies to:

Move from silo’d systems to technologies that offer context

Shift from analyzing the past to predicting the future

Develop new competitive advantages by creating centers of innovation

Register

Speakers

Joe Gerstl, Director of Product Management, GE Digital

Joe Gerstl is the Director of Product Management for GE Digital’s Plant Applications MES software. He has worked in the software industry and in manufacturing for over 30 years spending time in various roles including engineering, sales and product management while working at leading companies such as Microsoft and now GE Digital.

Carson Drake, Co-founder & Vice President of Manufacturing, GrayMatter

Carson Drake is the Vice President of Manufacturing Industries for GrayMatter. A seasoned MES and Manufacturing Intelligence expert, Carson Drake has been combining automation best practices with emerging technology to solve complex business problems for over 25 years. After graduating with honors from Fairmont State University in West Virginia, Carson quickly gained valuable plant-floor knowledge in the manufacturing marketplace; working at Modicon with motion, PLC and HMI technology across the United States in assembly plants, packaging plants and in a variety of industries. Carson is tasked with handling our key manufacturing accounts directly as well as directing our overall manufacturing team.

Technical Details

This webinar will be conducted using a slides-and-audio format. After you complete your registration, you will receive a confirmation email with details for joining the webinar.

How IndustryWeek webinars work

System test (opens in a new window)

Contact us