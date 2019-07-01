Webinar: Kick-Starting Your Modern Maintenance Program

Date: This webinar is available on-demand.

Originally Broadcast: August 8, 2019

Duration: 53 Minutes

Event Type: On-Demand Webinar

Cost: Free

Register Today!

Description

Do any of these sound like you?

I’ve got no real maintenance management system. I never have and am intimidated about where to get started.

I’ve got a system, but I never got it off the ground and don’t feel we get what we need from it.

I’m making progress, but I would like to further maximize my maintenance operations.

Regardless of where you're at, kick-starting your maintenance is possible. It starts with changing the mindset of your organization – a process that may be easier than you think if you have the right CMMS tools, plan and especially the right partner. Starting with the goal, objective and pain points first, then moving to how technology can solve those problems and put you on a better path is key.

During this discussion, you’ll learn:

A multi-step (crawl, walk, run) plan to ease you into a continuous improvement mode and get away from maintenance firefighting

What technologies can really help improve your operations

How to arm yourself with information that you can use with your management to show how modernizing/kick-starting your maintenance department will help with profitability

Register

Speakers

Paul Lachance, Senior Manufacturing Advisor, Dude Solutions

Paul Lachance has spent his entire career devoted to optimizing maintenance teams by enabling data-driven decisions and actionable insights. He wrote his first CMMS system in 2004 and has since spent his professional career designing and directing CMMS and EAM systems. A regular speaker at national tradeshows, he’s been featured at IMTS, Fabtech and SMRP as well as several industry magazines. He currently serves as the Senior Manufacturing Advisor for Dude Solutions.

Pete Walker, Production Engineering Manager, Johnson Outdoors Marine Electronics, Inc.

Pete Walker is the Production Engineering Manager at the Humminbird brand Marine Electronics plant in Eufaula Alabama. He has over 35 years experience in PC Board Manufacturing and electronics assembly covering the Automotive, and Consumer Electronics Industries.

Technical Details

This webinar will be conducted using a slides-and-audio format. After you complete your registration, you will receive a confirmation email with details for joining the webinar.

How IndustryWeek webinars work

System test (opens in a new window)

Contact us