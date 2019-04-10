Webinar: Moving Manufacturing Beyond Lean with Digitalization and IIoT

Date: Wednesday, May 1, 2019

Many manufacturers have leaned out their processes so that the product physically flows efficiently down the line. But what about digitally? Can they look at all their data and glean insights from it? Do they digitally capture all the data they need to perform a thorough analysis to go beyond lean? According to Gartner, the answer is no. They estimate that 70% of all the shop floor data goes unused and much of the problem is that it’s not directly usable in the paper form that it’s in or it’s trapped in the machines on the shop floor.

AutomaTech Technical Director, Matt Bernhard and GE Digital Senior Product Manager, Joe Gerstl will discuss how manufacturers can surpass the performance plateaus of lean manufacturing, by leveraging IIoT technologies such as Manufacturing Execution Systems.

By joining this webinar you’ll learn how leading manufacturers such as Toray Plastics, Nestle, and GE Aviation have embraced these powerful tools to:

Deliver insights to the right people at the right time

Adapt to meet your customer demands

Drive short term and long term decisions around equipment, people, suppliers, and more

Speakers

Matt Bernhard, Technical Director, AutomaTech

AutomaTech Technical Director Matt Bernhard has helped leading Manufacturing & Industrial companies identify and overcome their toughest challenges for over a decade, specializing in Process Automation, Data Collection, Digitization & IIoT, and Continuous Improvement. Matt leads the AutomaTech Solution Architect team, an outcome-focused group of experienced professionals, directing the technical content development of workshops, conferences, training sessions, and more. Matt and the AutomaTech Solution Architects take a hands-on problem solving approach in identifying customer business requirements and applying appropriate technology solutions to deliver tangible business results. Matt is a Penn State University graduate with a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering.

Joe Gerstl, Sr. Product Manager, GE Digital

Joe Gerstl is the Sr. Product Manager for GE Digital’s Plant Applications MES software. He has worked in the software industry and in manufacturing for over 30 years spending time in various roles including engineering, sales and product management while working at leading companies such as Microsoft and now GE Digital.

This webinar will be conducted using a slides-and-audio format. After you complete your registration, you will receive a confirmation email with details for joining the webinar.

