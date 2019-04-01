Webinar: Next Gen Technologies Enabling Connected Manufacturing

Date: This webinar is available on-demand.

Originally Broadcast: Thursday, May 16, 2019

Duration: 42 Minutes

Event Type: On-Demand Webinar

Cost: Free

Description

In Industry 4.0 companies are embarking on the transformative journey. The desire to gain new business insights from data, the availability of affordable IoT infrastructure, move to the edge, AI and the advent of 5G are driving strong demand.

Hear from a panel of experts how manufacturers are transforming and how industrial solution builders can keep them ready for the era of new industrial revolution.

Topics of discussion will include:

trends happening in a connected manufacturing world

move to the edge, the role of IoT, AI, 5G and other emerging technologies

ways to help your customers drive digital transformation

the next generation OEM solutions that we modify, configure, test and optimize to fit your unique needs so that you and your customers can maintain a competitive “edge.”

Speakers

Greg Moore, OEM Enterprise Technologist, Dell Technologies OEM & IoT Solutions

Greg Moore is the “OEM Enterprise Technologist” for the Dell Technologies OEM & IoT Solutions organisation in the EMEA Region. The Dell EMC OEM team is a Global Engineering & Sales organization, setup to enable customers to integrate the extensive portfolio of Dell Technologies, into the Operational Platforms and Solutions they develop. OEM also provides services for global logistics, global support, product customisation & trade compliance, product rebranding and a specialised rugged portfolio.

Greg supports verticals such as Industrial Automation, Marine, IoT, Space, Surveillance, Transport, Health & Life Sciences and Energy, therefore offering the Defense Industry with insights & trends from across many markets. He has been in the IT industry for over 30 years, lives in Dublin Ireland, with his wife and two children.

Harry Forbes, Research Director, ARC Advisory Group

Harry Forbes is a Research Director with ARC Advisory Group based in Boston. Harry leads ARC’s coverage of DCS and industrial networks. He contributes to ARC coverage of process automation and the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT). Harry is also an expert in the electric power vertical industry. Harry has over 30 years of experience in process automation, electric power generation, energy management, modeling and simulation, advanced control, and optimization. He has written for many industry and trade magazines, as well as for many technical and industry conferences.

Prior to joining ARC Advisory Group Harry served in a variety of marketing, sales and engineering posts for Simsci-Esscor, Invensys, and Foxboro. He also worked as a performance and automation engineer in fossil and nuclear power generation at the Detroit Edison Company. Harry is a graduate of Tufts University with a BS in electrical engineering and has an MBA from the Ross School of Business at the University of Michigan.

Spencer Doyle, Vice President – Industrial Platform, Noodle AI

Spencer is a life-long client services practitioner. His guiding metric for success in business is his client’s own success. A student of data and analytics for his entire career, Spencer spent fifteen years at MicroStrategy playing an active role in every directorate in the organization. Spencer developed a keen sense of how organizations use data to empower executives to make informed business decisions. He parlayed his skills to develop, consult, and sell analytic software and services to clients across the Fortune 2000, becoming a multi-year top global performer and client development leader. Before joining Noodle.ai, Spencer worked as the Director of Sales for Platfora, a big-data software analytics company headquartered in Silicon Valley. Spencer graduated from Dartmouth College and trained extensively with the Royal Shakespeare Company in London before starting his career in technology. When he’s not out-and-about with clients, friends, or family you’ll find him playing golf anywhere he can find a course and time to play.

