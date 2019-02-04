Webinar: The No-Excuses Way for Manufacturers to Win in a Digital World

Date: Tuesday, February 26, 2019

Description

Doing digital right doesn’t mean you need to become the next Amazon, Netflix or Google -- or even the next Pitney-Bowes, whose shift to digital has reinvented the company. But it does mean you may need to change your ways to maximize the potential to drive business. You may think there are obstacles. But it’s not money. It’s not lack of time. It’s not lack of resources. It’s you. It’s your mindset about digital strategy. It’s time to fill the gaps -- and make those aspirations a reality. Let go of your fears and let’s get started.

PwC’s recent Digital IQ report reflects insights from over 2000 respondents in over 60 countries. Over 60% work in companies with revenues of $1 million or greater. Join this webinar to explore the four areas you must master to digitally succeed.

EXPERIENCE

You might be a digital poser. Time to face it. Companies say they’re digital, but many aren’t investing and behaving digitally. Time to face reality. Stop pretending and start changing.

DISRUPTION

Disruption surrounds you. Time to take control. Only 31% of companies say digital disruption is a threat to their business. They’re wrong. But it’s not too late.

LEADERSHIP

Help wanted: Real digital leaders. Your team has more digital know-how than you do. That’s a problem. You need more knowledge and new ways of managing to succeed.

WORKFORCE

You’ve got a skills gap. Not the one you think. There’s a disconnect between the skills and technologies that companies say matter most and what they’re investing in. More than half don’t even have a structure for delivering training.

You may be on the journey to digitization, but where exactly are you going? Respondents to the survey selected one of four goals they say their companies aspire to accomplish with digital. We'll explore these goals to help you frame them to your own company's strategy.

Refiners plan to redefine their business model and change how they operate

Efficiency seekers focus on increasing speed and efficiency

Modernizers looks to update and improve on what they already do

Industry Leaders aim to break new ground in another industry – or even their own

So how do you get there? The steps are clear and we’ll wrap up the seminar by taking you through them.

Upskill your workforce. Change how people think and contribute to drive growth and innovation, within. Build a best-in-class marketing and sales system. Ensure you have an easy understanding of the customer, resulting in the best experience. Provide customers with the best experience post-sale Create efficiencies, save money and make smart decisions through data & analytics, and AI. Add new revenue streams. Build new business models through subscription services. Secure data. Move data to the cloud in a timely way.

Speakers

Todd Benigni, Partner in PwC Digital Operations Consulting



Todd Benigni is a Partner in PwC’s Operations and Supply Chain practice and is based in Chicago, IL. Todd is focused on helping companies in the Industrial sector drive transformational change in all facets of Operations and Supply Chain, enabling profitable growth, unlocking operational synergies, innovation, and cost effective execution. Todd serves as the co-lead for PwC’s Digital Operations solution that focuses on helping clients drive differentiated value through finding new ways leverage factory and site data, analytics, and automation.

Juliane Stephan, Director in PwC Digital Operations Consulting

Juliane Stephan is a Director with PwC Strategy& based out of San Francisco and brings more than six years of consulting experience in operations strategy and digital transformation across the industrial and automotive sectors. She co-leads PwC’s Digital Operations team in the US. Her focus is on supporting industrial clients with their digital transformation journey. Applying an outcomes-back approach, she works with her clients to identify how emerging and digital technologies can help solve problems in new ways to create measurable business value and what the implications on their business and operating model are. Juliane is a member of the Industrial Internet of Things Consortium and the Internet of Things Council. She has lived and worked in countries across the globe including the US, Germany, Spain, China, India and Japan.

