Webinar: Optimizing Production in the Age of Digital Transformation

Date: Wednesday, December 18, 2019

Time: 10:00 a.m. EST (GMT -5, New York)

Duration: 45 Minutes

Event Type: Live Webinar

Cost: Free

Description

Today’s Markets are no longer satisfied with “standard” products and services. Manufacturers are increasingly driven to produce smaller quantities of a wider variety of products – and to do it with great efficiency. Rigid, inflexible processes no longer meet the needs of the market. Flexibility and agility are required to compete and succeed in this highly dynamic environment.

Fortunately, we live in a time of digital transformation where our goals are no longer hampered by restricted back office systems with capabilities limited to specific partners. This is a rigid transaction-based mode of operation. New technologies can now bring about the revolutionary change needed to transform the value creation model. Manufacturers globally are increasingly moving from product-centric, slow, rigid, & static supply chains to an experience-centric, fast, agile, and dynamic value network.

In this webinar you will learn how the modern manufacturer orchestrates operations through the effective use of digital and analytic technologies available today.

Areas we will explore include:

How the effective adoption of technologies such as advanced supply chain planning, optimization, IOT and edge computing drive value creation now and in the future.

Understanding the art of what is possible by modelling all of the operational processes.

Bringing long-term plans into focus for effective execution in the real world.

How advanced planning technology is already delivering a competitive advantage today.

What the digital transformation journey looks like and how to apply the enabling technologies.

Following the conclusion of the presentation we are looking forward to a lively Q&A.

Speaker

Camilo Gaviria, Vice President of Technical Sales at DELMIA, Dassault Systèmes

Camilo Gaviria is the Vice President of Technical Sales at DELMIA. He oversees the DELMIA Center of Excellence within Dassault Systèmes. Prior to this, He was the Senior Business Director for Metals & Manufacturing, and the Director of Quintiq Latin America. Camilo holds a bachelor's degree in economics and a master's degree in econometrics and operations research. He is also a certified Lean Six Sigma Black Belt.

