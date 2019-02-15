Webinar: Optimizing Service Delivery for Industrial Manufacturers and Asset Operators

Date: Tuesday, March 19, 2019

Description

All manufacturer operations – from pharmaceutical manufacturers to power plant operations to energy producers and everyone in between -- need timely maintenance to ensure consistent uptime. Asset failures can cost companies like yours hundreds of thousands of dollars in lost revenue, reduced asset reliability, and increased safety and compliance risks. By transforming service delivery from manual processes to digital service execution, you can provide smarter maintenance while also optimizing resource utilization and improving safety and compliance indicators. Join this webinar from ServiceMax to learn how to improve your service execution.

The webinar will address:

Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) — supporting the capture and analysis of data to help deliver the right service actions

— supporting the capture and analysis of data to help deliver the right service actions Asset Performance Management (APM) — providing an analytical platform for asset data management, analysis and decision making

— providing an analytical platform for asset data management, analysis and decision making Real-time insights at the point of resolution — modern tools for service execution that feature accurate asset data to ensure the right response.

Speakers

Anna Startseva, Senior Product Marketing Manager, ServiceMax

Anna Startseva is the Senior Product Marketing Manager, ServiceMax, helping companies realize the benefits of asset service and Industrial Internet of Things. Prior to ServiceMax, she held marketing and government relations roles in California and Washington DC. She holds an MBA from the University of Cambridge.

Phil Schwarz, Oil & Gas Industry Development Director, ServiceMax

Phil Schwarz is the Oil & Gas Industry Development Director at ServiceMax. Phil has nearly 20 years of experience in the oil & gas industry with oilfield service, industrial automation and SaaS companies. He is passionate about smart oilfield technologies and the economics of oil & gas. He holds a Graduate Certificate in Smart Oilfield Technologies from the University of Southern California and a Masters in Economics from the University of North Dakota.

