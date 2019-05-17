Webinar: Perfecting Inspection - How to Revolutionize Design & Manufacturing Processes with GD&T

Date: Tuesday, June 25, 2019

If implemented as part of a lean, accurate and efficient process, Geometric Dimensioning and Tolerancing (GD&T) can be a powerful tool to save time and eliminate costly errors in your design and manufacturing operations. To be effective, though, GD&T must be evaluated the RIGHT WAY for your specific industry and application.

Join our industry experts as we dive into the benefits and challenges of implementing best practices in GD&T and other metrology processes. Starting with a crash course in the basics of interpreting tolerances, we then dig deeper and show you how to avoid common pitfalls of GD&T evaluation shortcuts.

We will also demonstrate how the latest software and hardware work together to revolutionize the execution and implementation of GD&T strategies, while driving clarity and QA improvement throughout the entire development and manufacturing process.

This will be a fact-filled and educational hour you don’t want to miss!

Speaker

Renaud Gaboriault Bédard, Automation Engineer, FARO

Renaud Gaboriault Bédard is an Automation Engineer who specializes in integrating FARO hardware and software with external systems to create fully automated solutions. As a part of the FARO BuildIT & 3D Solutions teams, he has worked to implement customized automated solutions for some of the largest industrial manufacturing clients around the world in the consumer electronics, automotive and aerospace industries. Renaud holds a Bachelor of Mechanical Engineering degree from l'École Polytechnique de Montréal.

Technical Details

This webinar will be conducted using a slides-and-audio format. After you complete your registration, you will receive a confirmation email with details for joining the webinar.

