Webinar: Powerful Industrial Applications That Accelerate Digital Transformation

Date: September 18, 2018

Time: 2:00 p.m. EDT (GMT -4, New York)

Duration: 1 Hour

Event Type: Live Webinar

Cost: Free

Register Today!

Description

Competitive pressures and demands for better financial performance are requiring manufacturers around the world to accelerate digital transformation across all levels of their businesses. Rockwell Automation and PTC have a long history of successfully leading industrial businesses on their journey of digital transformation. Through a newly formed strategic partnership, both companies are combining resources, technologies, and industry expertise to more seamlessly serve your industrial business now and into the future.

Join us on September 18 and hear from Rob Patterson, VP of Strategic Marketing, PTC, and Andrew Ellis, Manager, Information Software Consultants, Rockwell Automation, as they discuss how this combined solution provides:

Understanding of industrial applications and real time data by automating the advanced analytics to positively impact plant floor performance

Scalable and connected technologies -- from edge to device to cloud – that can quickly wrap and extend existing technology and assets to optimize performance

Revolutionary ease of use to extend existing technology for industrial apps and augmented reality experiences

Learn how the combined resources, technologies and industry expertise of Rockwell Automation and PTC can accelerate your digital transformation in the factory. Join us on September 18.

Register



Speakers

Rob Patterson, Vice President of Strategic Marketing, PTC



Rob leads strategic marketing for technology platforms at PTC. This includes the industrial innovation platform, ThingWorx, and the Vuforia industrial AR platform.





Andrew Ellis, Manager, Information Software Consultants, Rockwell Automation



Andrew is the Global Technical Consultant Manager responsible for Information Software (EMI, MES and Analytics) within Rockwell Automation's IS Business. This role includes supporting internal and external customers in both Pre- and Post-Sale activities with a team of experts who are focused on delivering value.





Technical Details

This webinar will be conducted using a slides-and-audio format. After you complete your registration, you will receive a confirmation email with details for joining the webinar.

How IndustryWeek webinars work

System test (opens in a new window)

Contact us