Webinar: The Pulse of Performance Management 2019: The Evolution of Performance Management

Date: Wednesday, June 5, 2019

Time: 2:00 p.m. EDT (GMT -4, New York)

Duration: 1 Hour

Event Type: Live Webinar

Cost: Free

Description

Which vendors received the highest ratings from their customers for budgeting, consolidation, reporting, dashboards, and analytics? How is AI reshaping performance management solutions? What is the impact of all the recent investment and acquisition activity in the space?

Now in its 16th year, this annual web event will quickly get you and your team up to speed on the latest in budgeting, planning, forecasting, consolidation, reporting, and analytics. This information will enable you to confidently embark on a new performance management project, or identify opportunities to enhance an existing one.

Note: this is a cross-industry webcast.

The following information, all new or updated for 2019, will be covered:

How performance management solutions have become more comprehensive, connected, and collaborative

The expanding role of Artificial Intelligence in providing better analysis

The success or failure of solution marketplaces in delivering value

The relationship between forecast accuracy and forecasting methodology

The role of spreadsheets in performance management solutions

Updated 'Best Fit' tags identifying the best vendors for a particular requirement

The key vendors to consider for your performance management project will be identified and reviewed based on their core and advanced functionality, latest enhancements, market success, and customer satisfaction with a focus on ease of use

BPM Partners will share:

BPM Partners' core list of performance management vendors for 2019

The always highly anticipated BPM Pulse 2019 vendor customer satisfaction ratings

The 2nd Annual BPM Pulse Awards for Top Rated Vendors

Speaker

Craig Schiff, CEO, BPM Partners

Craig Schiff is CEO of BPM Partners, a vendor-neutral advisory services firm that helps clients address their performance management challenges with a comprehensive, rapid and cost-effective methodology. He was a founding member of Hyperion (which is now part of Oracle), and spent 16 years as SVP of its Products & Services group. More recently he was co-founder and CEO of OutlookSoft (now part of SAP). Mr. Schiff was also a founding member of the BPM Standards Group and is a recipient of the Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year Award. He has spent 30+ years focused on budgeting, forecasting, consolidation, reporting and analytics. He has contributed his expertise to CFO Magazine, American Productivity & Quality Center, Association for Financial Professionals, Institute of Management Accountants, IndustryWeek, TechTarget, Information Management, TDWI and other leading finance and technology focused publications and conferences.

