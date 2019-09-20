Webinar: Realizing your Manufacturing Digital Twin

Date: This webinar is available on demand.

Getting manufacturing transformation right in today's competitive world is critical, and one key factor is the ability to manage and use data to achieve enterprise strategic objectives. A Digital Twin is often at the very heart of the metamorphosis. In this webinar we’ll showcase some examples of how manufacturing Digital Twins are being realized, and how the Digital Twin concept is unlocking critical intellectual property to further productivity while unlocking additional creative across the entire value network.

Areas we will explore include:

What is Digital Twin in context of manufacturing?

Some examples of how the Digital Twin is delivering value TODAY!

How does a manufacturing enterprise capture value with Digital Twin?

Digital Twin + Digital Continuity. When done right, how these pieces play well together.

Some ideas related to where to start with your Digital Twin development.

What’s next for the Digital Twin (specifically some ideas around IIoT and Workforce Opportunities.

Following the conclusion of the presentation we are looking forward to a lively Q&A.

Speaker

Frederick L. Thomas, Global Industry Director for the Transportation & Mobility and Industrial Equipment industries, DELMIA, Dassault Systèmes

Fred Thomas is the Global Industry Director for the Transportation & Mobility and Industrial Equipment industries for the DELMIA brand of Dassault Systèmes. Mr. Thomas focuses on manufacturing operations management strategies and solutions to support global, complex discrete manufacturers.

Mr. Thomas spent 12 years with Volkswagen of America as part of the IT leadership team, responsible for manufacturing, distribution, finance and dealership management systems. As Vice President of IT for Ross Roy Communications, his organization was responsible for developing many of Chrysler Corporation’s original web sites and interactive advertising programs. Thomas has also held senior management positions with BRAIN NA and Descartes Systems and industry positions with Baan and Novell.

