Webinar: Reducing Complexity in the Age of Manufacturing Industry 4.0

As a manufacturing organization grows and changes it becomes increasingly difficult to implement business process standards, support quality and consistency, and provide visibility to business leaders who have become removed from the day-to-day operations. Further, a collection of legacy, siloed, customized, out of date solutions leads to redundant, inaccurate data, extra work, and an inability to stay up-to-date on current versions. This scenario will keep your business from achieving its goals, as well as lock your business out from utilizing emerging technologies such as analytics, artificial intelligence, and the internet of things, which are essential for success in the modern manufacturing environment.

You are invited to a webinar on May 30th at 2:00 PM EST, featuring Infor's Director of Industry and Solution Strategy, Nick Castellina, and Mike Kalinowski, Infor OS Product Manager, to learn about how your business can reduce complexity and differentiate itself in Industry 4.0. During this event, you will learn:

The biggest issues that manufacturers face as they grow

Tips for connecting business leaders with relevant information

Strategies for improving workforce productivity

How to build a digital foundation for reducing complexity

Nick Castellina, Director of Industry and Solution Strategy, Infor

Nick Castellina is Director of Industry and Solution strategy where he is responsible for marketing messaging and strategic direction in the discrete manufacturing industries. At Infor, Nick interacts with end users to understand their challenges and connects with product management and marketing to support Infor’s commitment to delivering focused solutions featuring industry best practices. Prior to Infor, Nick was Vice President and Research Group Director of the Aberdeen Group’s Business Planning and Execution research practice. There he worked with software vendors and end users to analyse trends and produce industry-leading content in topics related to Enterprise Resource Planning, Enterprise Performance Management, Project Portfolio Management, and Business Process Management.

Mike Kalinowski, OS Product Manager, Infor

As a member of Infor OS platform team and based out of Philadelphia, PA, Mike Kalinowski leads product management and strategy for the Infor Data Lake, Data Catalog, and Infor ION’s suite of data transformation tools & utilities. Mike’s role is in identifying and solving enterprise challenges across analytics, search, operational reporting, and predictive silos by driving Cloud-based technologies to address an ever-increasing need for data scalability, governance, and delivery. Previously, Mike spent several years with Preferred Sands leading the application integrations team in automating their rail and truck-based distribution networks.

This webinar will be conducted using a slides-and-audio format. After you complete your registration, you will receive a confirmation email with details for joining the webinar.

