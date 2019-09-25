Webinar: Strategies for Building a Healthier Workforce - The Power of Plan Design and Financial Wellness

Date: Tuesday, October 15, 2019

Time: 2:00 p.m. EDT (GMT -4, New York)

Duration: 1 Hour

Event Type: Live Webinar

Description

Join Prudential Retirement as we explore the impacts of stress, particularly financial stress, has on the workplace. We will also explore how organizations can utilize their retirement plan as a way to mitigate this stress while also attracting and retaining top talent to your workforce.

Join us on October 15 for an engaging conversation with Prudential Vice President's Matt Bahl and Marc Howell.

Speakers

Matt Bahl, Vice President, Financial Wellness Customer Strategies, Workplace Solutions Group, Prudential

Matt Bahl works with customers to unlock the power of financial wellness. Taking a holistic, data-driven and consultative approach, he helps employers develop custom financial wellness solutions and strategies that best meet the financial wellness needs of that employer’s unique workforce. Bahl began his career as an attorney working on labor and employment issues. Prior to joining Prudential, he served as vice president of human resources for one of the largest health systems in northern New England. In 2015 he joined Prudential to lead the company’s health and productivity analytics and consulting practice in the Northeast and Central regions before stepping into his current financial wellness role. In this role, Bahl travels all over the U.S. speaking on a wide range of topics including financial wellness, health and productivity, the multi-generational workforce, employee engagement, building a culture of employee well-being and ways businesses can leverage employee benefit offerings to support broader human capital initiatives. Bahl is a cum laude graduate of the Southern Methodist University-Dedman School of Law and is Phi Beta Kappa and magna cum laude graduate of Colorado College.

Marc Howell, FSA, EA, Vice President – Custom Retirement Solutions, Prudential

Marc Howell, FSA, EA, Vice President – Custom Retirement Solutions, has over 20 years of experience working with sponsors of defined benefit and defined contribution plans. He leads a team of consultants tasked with providing custom design solutions within the defined benefit, defined contribution, and non-qualified markets. Leveraging Big Data, Marc has led development of multiple proprietary capabilities within Prudential. These capabilities focus on predicting human behavior to allow for the creation of retirement designs focused on delivering the best possible outcomes for employees as well as employers. He has redesigned retirement programs for numerous plan sponsors across the U.S., ranging from manufacturing, healthcare, utilities, higher education, and professional services organizations. Marc’s innovative approach to plan redesign won his clients 1st place in the PSCA Signature Awards, for both 2013 and 2015. Additionally he has spoken at numerous industry events and been interviewed multiple times on the topics of Big Data analytics, plan design and retirement program ROI. In 2017, Marc was named a “Top 25 Rising Star in Retirement under 40” by LIMRA. Marc was a Joseph Wharton Scholar at the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School of Business, where he graduated with a B.S. in economics. He is a Fellow in the Society of Actuaries, a Member of the American Academy of Actuaries, and an Enrolled Actuary.

