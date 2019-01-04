Webinar: Supply Chain Visibility: A New Look

Date: Wednesday, January 23, 2019
Time: 2:00 p.m. EST (GMT -5, New York)
Duration: 1 Hour
Event Type: Live Webinar
Cost: Free
Description
Are you keeping up with the evolution of supply chain visibility?
Many of the world’s top supply chain organizations are gaining an understanding of how their supply chain flows are tied to outcomes. As a result, they make better business decisions, stay ahead of problems, and gain new efficiencies.
In this session, you’ll see how to:
- Gain actionable insights with an end-to-end view of your supply chain
- Identify new opportunities for supply chain process improvement
- Reduce bottlenecks, while improving profit margins and satisfaction
Speakers
Sean T. Riley, Global Industry Director, Manufacturing & Transportation, Software AG
Erick Argueta, Vice President, Global Enterprise Solutions, Visual Enterprise Architecture
Technical Details
This webinar will be conducted using a slides-and-audio format. After you complete your registration, you will receive a confirmation email with details for joining the webinar.
