Menu
Supply Chain
Webinars

Webinar: Supply Chain Visibility: A New Look

A January 23 IndustryWeek-hosted webinar, sponsored by Software AG

Date: Wednesday, January 23, 2019
Time: 2:00 p.m. EST (GMT -5, New York)
Duration: 1 Hour
Event Type: Live Webinar
Cost: Free

Register Today!

Description

Are you keeping up with the evolution of supply chain visibility?

Many of the world’s top supply chain organizations are gaining an understanding of how their supply chain flows are tied to outcomes. As a result, they make better business decisions, stay ahead of problems, and gain new efficiencies.

In this session, you’ll see how to:

  • Gain actionable insights with an end-to-end view of your supply chain
  • Identify new opportunities for supply chain process improvement
  • Reduce bottlenecks, while improving profit margins and satisfaction

Register

Speakers

Sean T. Riley, Global Industry Director, Manufacturing & Transportation, Software AG

Erick Argueta, Vice President, Global Enterprise Solutions, Visual Enterprise Architecture



Technical Details

This webinar will be conducted using a slides-and-audio format.  After you complete your registration, you will receive a confirmation email with details for joining the webinar.

How IndustryWeek webinars work 

System test (opens in a new window)

Contact us 

TAGS: Supply Chain Supply Chain Technology Logistics Operations
Related
2019
Webinar: Trends and Strategies Driving Manufacturing Success in 2019
Jan 04, 2019
Cloud ERP
Webinar: The Differences Between Cloud and Hosted ERP and Why They Matter
Dec 20, 2018
Innovation
Webinar: 6 Must-have’s to Improve Clarity, Speed and Brilliance in your Innovation Process - How to Innovate in 4K
Dec 19, 2018
Robots
Webinar: The Future of Work
Dec 14, 2018