Webinar: Take Control of Your Manufacturing Operations - By Getting Your House in Order First

Date: Tuesday, December 3, 2019

Time: 2:00 p.m. EST (GMT -5, New York)

Duration: 1 Hour

Event Type: Live Webinar

Cost: Free

Register Today!

Description

Running a production manufacturing facility brings multiple levels of complexity that need to be managed in order to remain profitable. Whether it’s responding to your customers’ changing demands or just keeping machines up to support your delivery commitments, you must have an effective control mechanism that can account for change. Can your manual, paper-based system maintain control of the revolving door of operators and ensure that all the quality inspections and compliance that your customers demand are followed? And with all the moving parts to make production sing, do you have visibility into what is actually happening—in real-time—so your management can monitor and respond as required?

Can your traditional ERP system do all that? Doubtful. But a Manufacturing Cloud that was designed by manufacturers for manufacturers can.

Learn how you can begin your journey to digital transformation by simply digitizing your operations on a single source of truth. Getting your house in order by getting rid of paper is the first step toward productivity, visibility, and control!

Register

Speaker

Stu Johnson, Director of Product Marketing, Plex Systems

Stu Johnson has more than 25 years of experience in the manufacturing industry since beginning his career as a mechanical design engineer. He moved into the enterprise software space working in various roles providing solutions for global manufacturers in the consumer, aerospace, automotive, and heavy equipment industries. Currently, Stu serves as Director of Product Marketing for Plex Systems and focuses on the future of manufacturing software working with the Manufacturing Enterprise Solutions Association (MESA), Smart Manufacturing Workgroup exploring topics like the Industrial Internet of Things and Industrie 4.0.

Technical Details

This webinar will be conducted using a slides-and-audio format. After you complete your registration, you will receive a confirmation email with details for joining the webinar.

How IndustryWeek webinars work

System test (opens in a new window)

Contact us