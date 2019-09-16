Webinar: Tools to Navigate the Changing Workforce in Manufacturing

Date: Thursday, October 17, 2019

Time: 2:00 p.m. EDT (GMT -4, New York)

Duration: 1 Hour

Event Type: Live Webinar

Cost: Free

Description

You probably know the saying “change is the only constant.” Well, that couldn’t be truer during this unique time in operations, where:

50% of facility managers are expected to retire in the next 10 years

80% of Americans agree there is a skills gap in the workforce

2 million of the 3.5 million manufacturing jobs needed by 2025 are expected to go unfilled

Add to that changes in technology and the fact that five generations are working together for the first time in history – and it can be difficult to navigate a path forward.

Amid all this change and uncertainty in your workforce, there is opportunity. Opportunity to equip your team with what they need to grow their productivity and remain competitive. Opportunity to harness tools and technology to make sure your team is prepared for the future. Opportunity to prove your impact and leave a lasting legacy.

Join our discussion on this topic to gain confidence and a toolset around:

Current statistics on the changing workforce and how it affects the world of manufacturing operations

Training and development opportunities to boost recruitment and retention to equip your team for the future

Technology to help your team grow their skills, knowledge sharing and productivity

How other operations professionals are successfully navigating these changes

Speakers

Wayne Glass, Manufacturing M&O Manager

Wayne Glass built two maintenance management careers, in two very different fields. A closer look reveals both fields, military maintenance, and industrial mining, deal with skilled resource shortages in similar ways. Wayne says, “Organization of the maintenance effort is what CMMS is all about!”. He should know, His broad career includes 25 years in the US Army followed by 14 years in mine maintenance management. Wayne credits CMMS as key to his effective maintenance efforts in both the 1991 Persian Gulf war and the 2003 invasion of Iraq. He also says it is paramount to lead an effective plant maintenance program. Wayne’s many military awards include the Bronze Star service medal. Wayne just finished a from scratch CMMS implementation in California and is moving to the Austin Texas area.

Paul Lachance, Senior Manufacturing Advisor, Dude Solutions

Paul Lachance has spent his entire career devoted to optimizing maintenance teams by enabling data-driven decisions and actionable insights. He wrote his first CMMS system in 2004 and has since spent his professional career designing and directing CMMS and EAM systems. A regular speaker at national tradeshows, he’s been featured at IMTS, Fabtech and SMRP as well as several industry magazines. He currently serves as the Senior Manufacturing Advisor for Dude Solutions.

