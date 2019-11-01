Webinar: Transforming Operator Productivity with Industrial IoT

Date: Thursday, December 05, 2019

Time: 11:00 AM EST

Duration: 1 Hour

Event Type: Live Webinar

Cost: Free

Register Today!

Description

The industrial IoT enables operators to upgrade their static, PDF-based work instructions to dynamic, 3D CAD data contextualized with work order, machine, and smart tool data. This unification of IT and OT, delivered in real-time, helps operators spend less time looking for the right information, and enables them to focus on completing the tasks at hand.

Vestas, a wind turbine design, manufacture, and installation company, is using ThingWorx Operator Advisor to develop contextualized digital work instructions. During this webinar, you’ll hear from Vestas on how they are:

Replacing paper-based work instructions with 3D CAD files, accessed directly from PLM

Reducing training time by simplifying SOPs for operators

Identifying and proactively correcting quality defects in real-time

Improving shop floor visibility with real-time dashboards and reporting

Register

Speakers



Mark Jaxion, Senior Strategy Specialist for IoT & Industry 4.0, Vestas

Mark is the Senior Specialist (Director) leading Vestas Power Solutions Industry 4.0 strategy for PLM Development. He is responsible for IIoT framework and system infrastructure within the organization and leads a global team which develops next-gen solutions for Vestas Wind Systems A/S. Previously, he worked as a system specialist within supply chain and financial information systems sectors, where he has over 12 years experience in delivering innovative solutions to users throughout the value chain.



Jordan Chaisson, Manager of ThingWorx Product Management, PTC

Jordan is a Product Manager for the ThingWorx Manufacturing Apps. Her responsibilities include ensuring a great product user experience, defining manufacturing use cases, and overseeing our newly expanded free trial program. Before joining PTC, Jordan was a Senior Technical Product Manager at GE responsible for delivering software solutions from ideation to implementation, spanning corporate to factory initiatives. She has a Bachelor’s Degree in Management Information Systems and an executive degree in business administration from the Kelley School of Business at Indiana University.

Technical Details

This webinar will be conducted using a slides-and-audio format. After you complete your registration, you will receive a confirmation email with details for joining the webinar.

How IndustryWeek webinars work

System test (opens in a new window)

Contact Us