Webinar: Trends and Strategies Driving Manufacturing Success in 2019

Description

Though the manufacturing sector has seen strong growth over the last few years, recent data indicates some slowing. The inability to attract talent in a tight labor market, rising prices, and trade anxieties are just some of the challenges to growth that manufacturers will continue to face in 2019. Yet at the same time, digital disruption is creating new opportunities for manufacturers as they embrace evolving technologies.

In this webinar, you’ll learn about key factors impacting manufacturing’s global economic outlook, discover how software solutions and digital technology will play an increasingly important role in manufacturing in 2019, and get answers to questions such as:

What can manufacturers do to overcome the shortage of skilled workers?

How will the volatile global economy impact market demand?

What economic and political issues should manufacturers monitor?

Will changing regulations call for new strategies and processes?

Which technology trends and innovations will benefit manufacturers most?

Are manufacturers ready to invest in digital technology?

Speakers

Nick Castellina, Director of Industry and Solution Strategy, Infor

Nick Castellina is Director of Industry and Solution strategy where he is responsible for marketing messaging and strategic direction in the discrete manufacturing industries. At Infor, Nick interacts with end users to understand their challenges and connects with product management and marketing to support Infor’s commitment to delivering focused solutions featuring industry best practices. Prior to Infor, Nick was Vice President and Research Group Director of the Aberdeen Group’s Business Planning and Execution research practice. There he worked with software vendors and end users to analyse trends and produce industry-leading content in topics related to Enterprise Resource Planning, Enterprise Performance Management, Project Portfolio Management, and Business Process Management.

Chad Moutray, Chief Economist, National Association of Manufacturers (NAM)

Chad Moutray is chief economist for the National Association of Manufacturers (NAM), where he serves as the NAM’s economic forecaster and spokesperson on economic issues.

