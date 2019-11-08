Webinar: Use the Cloud to Optimize Your ERP Footprint in a 2-Tier Strategy

Date: Thursday, December 12, 2019

Time: 2:00 p.m. EST (GMT -5, New York)

Duration: 1 Hour

Event Type: Live Webinar

Cost: Free

Description

Are your local and corporate financial data disconnected from one another, requiring manual consolidation? Do you struggle to quickly integrate acquisitions into the larger technology environment of the business? Similarly, has your corporate ERP system left capabilities gaps in your business units that are making them less efficient and effective?

The cloud can greatly reduce these strategic and operational inefficiencies. Firms can now lift their financial and administrative ERP systems to the cloud to store a single source of the truth that is easily connected to the various operational ERP systems across their enterprise. Similarly, manufacturers can deploy cloud-based, industry-specific solutions at their plants to take advantage of speedy implementations and operational best practices, while connecting back to the administrative ERP system to support financial consolidations. This enables organizational flexibility for business expansion into new markets, either organically or through mergers and acquisitions. The question for you is: can your current technology support the changes that need to happen for your business to be successful?

You are invited to join Infor’s Director of Industry and Solution Strategy, Nick Castellina, and Leanne Moll, Deloitte’s Digital Transformation Leader, to a webinar about how your organization can leverage the cloud in a 2-tier ERP strategy. During this event you will learn:

The technology challenges that manufacturers face in the current business environment

Tips for ensuring flexibility in your technology environment

The benefits of utilizing the cloud for both administrative and operational ERP

Speakers

Nick Castellina, Director, Industry and Solution Strategy, Infor

Nick Castellina is Director of Industry and Solution strategy where he is responsible for marketing messaging and strategic direction in the discrete manufacturing industries. At Infor, Nick interacts with end users to understand their challenges and connects with product management and marketing to support Infor’s commitment to delivering focused solutions featuring industry best practices. Prior to Infor, Nick was Vice President and Research Group Director of the Aberdeen Group’s Business Planning and Execution research practice. There he worked with software vendors and end users to analyze trends and produce industry-leading content in topics related to Enterprise Resource Planning, Enterprise Performance Management, Project Portfolio Management, and Business Process Management.

Leanne Moll, Digital Transformation Leader, Deloitte

Leanne Moll recently transitioned to consulting after 20+ years of leading supply chain and technology transformations in industry. She has held roles at the executive level (CIO) and been responsible for transformation projects in multiple technology spaces. Leanne is a technology leader who leverages significant experience in technology, finance, supply, and manufacturing to drive the business forward. She strives to communicate the real value of technology investment to board and C-level stakeholders to ensure consensus, and to drive business, culture, and technology transformation across global enterprises.

Technical Details

This webinar will be conducted using a slides-and-audio format. After you complete your registration, you will receive a confirmation email with details for joining the webinar.

