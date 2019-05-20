Webinar: Using APIs to Break the Barriers of Smart Manufacturing

Date: Thursday, June 6, 2019

The #1 barrier to Smart Manufacturing is the lack of connectivity between your systems and processes. The smartest manufacturers are jumping ahead of competitors by using APIs to break through these barriers and get critical data flowing instantly to the right people at the right time. Are you using APIs for this?

Join this webinar and learn:

How APIs are critical for digital communication throughout the entire value chain

Why APIs are powerful tools that aren’t just for IT

How APIs accelerate value realization

Sean Riley, Global Industry Director, Manufacturing & Transportation, Software AG

Sean Riley is the Global Industry Director for Manufacturing & Transportation for Software AG. Over the past seven years, Mr. Riley has been obsessively focused on enterprise digital transformation as it relates to production, field services, supply chains and new product development. Prio to joining Software AG in 2011, Mr. Riley has over ten years of experience in the supply chain and logistics fields. In addition to his work experience, Mr. Riley has received a BA in Business Administration from Hanover College, a MBA with Distinction from DePaul University and is a certified Six Sigma Greenbelt. As well as being a continual guest lecturer for DePaul University, Mr. Riley also sits on the curriculum advisory committee for the Graduate Program for Supply Chain and Operations Management and has been named a Supply & Demand Chain Executive “Pro to Know” for the fifth consecutive year.

